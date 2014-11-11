* Yen stays on the backfoot on talk of early election
* Sankei says election in December, delay in sales tax hike
* Dollar choppy in thin trade, SNB eyed as Swiss franc nears
1.20
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 12 The yen flirted with a seven-year
low against the dollar early on Wednesday on reports that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will call a general election in December,
offering investors a further excuse to shun the currency.
The Sankei newspaper, citing unnamed government and
coalition officials, said Abe will also delay a planned second
sales tax increase by a year and a half and take the issue to
voters. Abe on Tuesday said he had yet to decide on the timing
of an election.
The dollar last traded at 115.80 yen after rising as
far as 116.11 in New York - a high not seen since October 2007.
The Australian dollar popped back above 100.00 yen
for the first time since May 2013.
Investors had already been selling the yen after the Bank of
Japan shocked markets last month by expanding its massive
stimulus spending to help reinvigorate an economy that has lost
momentum after a sales tax hike in April. Now, Abe appeared
likely to delay the second tax increase.
"If it were to happen, that decision would be justifiably
JPY negative, to the extent that it would further deteriorate an
already ugly fiscal picture," said Raiko Shareef, currency
strategist at the Bank of New Zealand.
While it has been pretty much a one-way bet for the yen, the
path for the greenback has become less clear especially after
Friday's solid non-farm payrolls failed to inspire more buying.
It swung lower against most of its peers overnight,
reversing Monday's gains. Traders pointed to thin market
conditions, due to the Veterans Day holiday, as a reason for
some of the choppy action.
The dollar index dipped to 87.593, from 88.061,
although it remained near a four-year peak of 88.190 hit last
Friday. The euro rose to $1.2477, from $1.2394.
Commodity currencies also gained on the greenback with the
Australian dollar climbing to a near one-week high of $0.8720
from $0.8591.
Investors are also keeping a wary eye on the Swiss franc,
which raced to a two-year high of 1.2021 francs per euro
on Tuesday.
Markets appear to be testing the Swiss National Bank's
resolve to defend the 1.20 per euro ceiling ahead of the
country's Nov. 30 referendum on whether the central bank should
boost its gold reserves.
A 'yes' vote would force the SNB to buy around 70 billion
Swiss francs ($73 billion) worth of gold and could limit the
bank's capability to maintain the stability of its currency, the
central bank chief warned.
Asia has little to offer in terms of market-moving economic
data on Wednesday, leaving the focus on the Bank of England's
inflation report due later in the day.
The BOE's forecasts are expected to confirm a push back in
the expected timing of a first rise in interest rates long into
2015, something that is already broadly priced into UK money
markets.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)