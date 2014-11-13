* Dollar consolidates vs yen, euro as markets await data
* RBA's Kent says hasn't ruled out intervention on Aussie
* Sterling bearish after taking pounding from dovish BOE
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 13 The dollar took time out from its
rally against the yen and euro on Thursday as traders awaited
Chinese and U.S. data for fresh catalysts, while the Australian
dollar slid after a central bank official said an intervention
on the currency has not been ruled out.
The British pound languished at 14-month lows versus its
U.S. peer after dovish messages from the Bank of England.
The dollar was little changed at 115.56 yen after its
advance to a seven-year peak of 116.11 was checked the previous
day. The yen stabilised somewhat after Japan's top government
spokesman Yoshihide Suga cooled speculation that Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe will hold a snap election in December.
The election talk had raised hopes that Abe will use a
victory to implement a second round of reflationary policies and
possibly delay a planned sales tax hike, sending Tokyo's Nikkei
share average to seven-year highs and weighing on the
yen in turn.
The Nikkei was up a modest 0.2 percent after its rally
earlier in the week faded.
"The yen is following the Nikkei closely and Suga's comments
are making their impact felt. As another a measure of risk
sentiment, upcoming Chinese data and their effect on equity
markets will be in focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Chinese retail sales and industrial output figures will be
released at 0530 GMT.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to the economic fortunes of
China, was down 0.3 percent at $0.8695 after Reserve
Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said an
intervention on the currency has not been ruled out.
The Aussie has fallen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far
this year but the RBA had repeatedly said the currency was
overvalued.
Other economic indicators that could influence currency
markets include U.S jobless claims later in the session and U.S.
retail sales data on Friday.
The numbers may reinforce the brightening U.S. economic
prospects vis a vis Europe and Japan, a key factor that has
helped the dollar charge higher against the euro and yen.
Reflecting an improving economy, the Federal Reserve ended
its money-printing programme last month, while the Bank of Japan
boosted its stimulus measures to re-energise a fragile recovery.
The European Central Bank is also under pressure to ease more
and support a sluggish euro zone economy.
"The market was able to absorb stop-loss selling of the
dollar when it broke below 115 yen overnight as bargain hunting
soon emerged. With U.S. and Japanese monetary policies on
divergent paths, participants are still poised to buy the dollar
on dips," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The euro was flat at $1.2442, confined to a narrow
range and managing to stay clear of a two-year low of $1.2358
hit last week.
Sterling was stuck near a 14-month low of $1.5760
after shedding nearly 0.9 percent overnight after dovish
comments from the Bank of England. Governor Mark Carney said it
was appropriate that markets expected somewhat easier monetary
conditions.
