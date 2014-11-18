* Japan PM Abe expected to delay sales tax, call election
* ECB officials say bank stands ready to take more stimulus
steps
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar held its own on Tuesday
after European Central Bank officials raised the prospects of
further stimulus steps and as investors waited to see if Japan's
leader would call a snap election after the country unexpectedly
slipped into recession.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the central
bank is ready to take more steps to support the euro zone's
recovery.
Earlier in the day, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch
detailed what such steps might include, and said the ECB could
theoretically buy gold, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs) or
other assets if needed.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.2450 , down from
a more than two-week peak of $1.2580 hit overnight.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, rose to 87.999, pushing
closer to a four-year high of 88.267 set on Friday.
The dollar was steady on the day at 116.68 yen,
within sight of its seven-year peak of 117.06 yen touched on the
EBS trading platform on Monday after Japan's downbeat gross
domestic product data.
Japan's economy contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in
July-September, after plunging 7.3 percent in the second quarter
following a rise in the national sales tax, which hit consumer
spending hard. The technical recession sets the stage for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular further hike to the
sales tax and call a snap election.
"We expect PM Abe to announce a VAT hike delay on Tuesday,
dissolve the lower house on Wednesday, and hold a general
election on December 14 ," Barclays strategists said in a note.
Barclays tweaked its dollar-yen forecasts and now expects
the pair to stand at 120 in six months and 117 in one year,
compared to previous estimates of 112 in both the six-month and
one-year horizons.
The revision was made "to reflect the deterioration in
Japan's inflation outlook and the Bank of Japan's response to
that outlook," they said.
In Tuesday's trading, the dollar is likely to take its
directional cues from Japanese equities, which tend to move
inversely with the yen as market participants sell the yen to
hedge their equities positions.
The Nikkei stock average was 1.5 percent higher in
early trade, bouncing from the surprise GDP data-driven tumble
on Monday and putting downward pressure on the Japanese unit.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)