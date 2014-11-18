* Japan PM Abe expected to delay sales tax, call election
* ECB officials say c.bank ready to take more stimulus steps
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar held its own on
Tuesday, as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would call
a snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into
recession and European Central Bank officials raised the
prospects of further stimulus steps.
The dollar was steady on the day at 116.63 yen,
within sight of its seven-year peak of 117.06 yen touched on the
EBS trading platform on Monday after Japan's downbeat gross
domestic product data.
Japan's economy contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in
July-September, after plunging 7.3 percent in the second quarter
following a rise in the national sales tax, which hit consumer
spending hard.
The technical recession sets the stage for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular further hike to the sales tax
and call a snap election, likely on Dec. 14. He was expected to
announce his decision at a news conference later on Tuesday
after his economic advisers meet, media and ruling party
lawmakers have said.
"We need to focus on the possible supplementary budget, and
not just the delay of the sales tax increase," said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
Japan's surprise recession added to expectations that the
Bank of Japan will continue its monetary easing for a while, and
underscored the sharp divergence with policy expectations for
the United States.
The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in mid-2015
if the U.S. economy continues apace, but monetary accommodation
is needed for now because inflation "is likely to remain weak
for some time," Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on CNBC
television on Monday.
"Powell said the Fed is likely to hike in the middle of next
year, which is good news for dollar-bullish people, and also
good to make the market more stable," by giving a hint on the
timing of a possible move, Murata said.
Barclays strategists tweaked its dollar-yen forecasts and
now expect the pair to stand at 120 in six months and 117 in one
year, compared with previous estimates of 112 in both the
six-month and one-year horizons.
The revision was made "to reflect the deterioration in
Japan's inflation outlook and the Bank of Japan's response to
that outlook," they said.
Meanwhile, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that
the central bank was ready to take more steps to support the
euro zone's recovery.
Earlier in the day, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch
detailed what such steps might include, and said the ECB could
theoretically buy gold, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs) or
other assets if needed.
The euro edged up on the day to $1.2475 but remained
below a more than two-week peak of $1.2580 hit overnight.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, edged down to 87.808, but
was not far from a four-year high of 88.267 set on Friday.
The Australian dollar edged up on the greenback to
$0.8721, as the outlook for sustained monetary policy support
from the ECB and Bank of Japan favoured carry trades, in which
investors borrow in economies with low rates and use the
proceeds to buy financial assets where rates are higher.
But the Reserve Bank of Australia will not welcome a surge
in capital inflows. The central bank repeated in the minutes of
its November policy meeting that the Aussie dollar remained
above most estimates of its fundamental value.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)