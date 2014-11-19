* Yen hits fresh 7-year low versus dollar
* Limited reaction after BOJ stands pat as expected
* Australian dollar dented by drop in iron ore prices
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 The yen hit a fresh seven-year
low versus the dollar on Wednesday, staying on the defensive
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decision to postpone a
sales tax rise was read as supportive of risk sentiment.
The dollar rose to as high as 117.31 yen, its highest
level since October 2007. The dollar last traded at 117.21 yen,
up 0.3 percent on the day.
The yen showed limited reaction after the BOJ kept policy
unchanged on Wednesday as expected.
The safe haven yen slipped as investors held out hope for an
economic recovery in Japan after Abe on Tuesday said he would
postpone a second increase in the sales tax to 10 percent that
had been scheduled for October 2015, for 18 months.
Abe also called an early election to seek a fresh mandate
for his economic strategy.
His decision came after Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank
for a second consecutive quarter in July-September, a sign the
effects of the initial rise in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5
percent in April were lasting longer than expected.
"It's more a case that this is seen as a boon for the
economy and the equity market," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX
strategy Asia Pacific, for Barclays in Singapore.
"Given the still-strong correlation between the equity
market and the yen, it still suggests more upward momentum for
dollar/yen," Kotecha added.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average touched a high of
about 17,472 earlier on Wednesday, nearing a seven-year
peak just above the 17,520 touched last week, although the
Nikkei later reversed its gains and was last down 0.1 percent.
Many market participants, particularly foreign investors,
sell the yen to hedge their equities positions, meaning the yen
can come under pressure from such hedging flows when Japanese
shares rise.
Gains in equities can also help support investor risk
appetite and bolster demand for carry trades, in which investors
sell low-yielding currencies such as the yen to fund investment
in higher-yielding assets.
POLICY DIVERGENCE
The yen had already been under pressure versus the dollar
after the Bank of Japan surprised the market last month by
expanding its monetary stimulus, underscoring the diverging
outlook for interest rates and monetary policy in Japan and the
United States.
Later on Wednesday, attention will turn to minutes of the
Bank of England's last policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will
also release minutes of its latest policy review.
The BoE minutes are likely to show that policymakers want to
keep interest rates lower for longer. In contrast, some traders
expect the Fed minutes to sound relatively more hawkish,
highlighting the diverging policy pathways between the Fed and
its peers.
Traders said more hawkish Fed minutes could lift the dollar
index, which last traded at 87.735, up 0.2 percent on the
day.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2515, giving back
some of the gains it made on Tuesday, when it rose about 0.7
percent.
The euro had rallied on Tuesday as investors scrambled to
cut bearish positions on the common currency after a survey
showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose in November
for the first time in almost a year.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.8673.
Much of the Aussie dollar's weakness came after the price of
iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, Australia's top export earner, slipped
to its lowest in five years.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Cecile Lefort in Sydney;
Editing by Eric Meijer)