* Euro nears 2-year low touched in early November
* Dovish comments from Draghi on Friday weigh on euro
* Aussie holds gains after surprise China rate cut
* Markets seen subdued with Japan shut for holiday
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 24 The euro flirted with a
two-year trough against the dollar on Monday as investors gave
the currency a wide berth on prospects of more easing from the
European Central Bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday threw the door wide
open for more drastic measures as he painted a bleak picture of
the 18 countries in the euro bloc, stressing that "excessively
low" inflation had to be raised quickly.
Euro bears were swift to react to his comments on Friday,
knocking the currency to a low of $1.2375 from a session
high of $1.2569. Selling continued in early Asian trade on
Monday, with the euro slipping towards $1.2359, just a whisker
away from a two-year low of $1.2358 plumbed earlier in the
month.
The euro later came off its low and last traded near
$1.2388, steady from late U.S. trade on Friday.
"The market appears to be pricing in some expectation of
sovereign quantitative easing at the next ECB meeting in two
weeks," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Against the yen, the euro eased 0.1 percent to 145.87 yen
, having dropped from a high of 148.43 on Friday.
Later on Monday, a report on German business sentiment by
the Munich-based Ifo think-tank will take centre stage.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to about 117.73 yen. The
greenback had set a seven-year high of 118.98 yen last week,
having rallied roughly 10 yen since the Bank of Japan's surprise
monetary easing in late October.
The dollar had slipped against the yen on Friday after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's recent fall
was "too rapid" and undesirable.
A near-term focal point for the dollar's outlook against the
yen will be possible comments from Japanese lawmakers on issues
such as currencies and monetary policy ahead of an election in
Japan next month, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's
lower house on Friday for a snap election on Dec. 14, seeking a
fresh mandate for his struggling "Abenomics" revival strategy.
The euro nursed heavy losses versus the Australian dollar,
which climbed after China surprised with an interest rate cut on
Friday. It traded at A$1.4247 after shedding nearly 2
percent on Friday.
On the U.S. dollar, the Aussie rose 0.3 percent to $0.8694
, after having climbed 0.6 percent on Friday. Investors
were forced to unwind some short positions in the Aussie after
Beijing cut rates for the first time in more than two years.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's Ino said downside risks to
the Aussie dollar have probably diminished at least in the
short-term, with a drop toward $0.8400 looking less likely. The
Aussie dollar had fallen to $0.8540 in early November, its
lowest in more than four years.
"It will probably lend some support," he said, referring to
China's rate cut. The Australian dollar's outlook, however, will
also hinge on the performance of the U.S. dollar and commodities
prices, Ino added.
China's yuan opened at 6.1280 per dollar on Monday,
softening slightly from Friday's close after the central bank
cut benchmark lending rates by 40 basis points.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate weaker at
6.1420 per dollar prior to market open, compared to 6.1387 per
dollar at the previous fix. The spot rate is currently allowed
to trade 2 percent above or below the midpoint.
Sources involved in policy making said China's leadership
and central bank were ready to cut rates further and also loosen
lending restrictions, concerned that falling prices could
trigger a surge in debt defaults, business failures and job
losses.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)