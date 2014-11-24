* Euro off lows after German business sentiment rebounds
* Weidmann talks about challenges of ECB going full QE
* BOJ minutes of Oct. 31 meeting and Kuroda speech next in
focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 25 The euro clung to modest gains
early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze
following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.
Further supporting the euro zone common currency, the head
of the Bundesbank warned about the legal hurdles the European
Central Bank would face if it went down the path of printing
money to buy government bonds.
The remarks from Jens Weidmann raised questions over the
ECB's ability to deliver after its President, Mario Draghi,
threw the door open for further measures to bolster the euro
zone.
All this saw the euro climb to $1.2441 from a
two-year trough around $1.2358. It rose to 147.20 yen
from 145.59, and was back within striking distance of a six-year
peak of 149.12 set last week.
The rebound in the euro knocked the dollar index from a
4-1/2-year high of 88.440 to 88.114. The greenback,
though, managed to edge up to 118.27 yen nearing a
seven-year high of 118.98.
The Japanese currency has been under heavy pressure since
the Bank of Japan late last month surprised many by expanding
its already massive stimulus program.
The BOJ will release minutes of that policy meeting later in
the morning and markets will be looking for any further
discussion of the motivations and timing of the decision,
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"We would not expect any detailed discussion of JPY price
action in the minutes, but with USDJPY having quickly retraced
the reaction from Friday's MOF warning on the speed of the
recent moves, we do expect official comments to increasingly
seek to prevent USDJPY momentum from becoming one-way."
Japan's finance minister on Friday described the recent fall
in the yen as "too rapid".
The market will also be closely watching a speech by BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda due later in the day.
Also out of favour, the Australian dollar relinquished
almost all of its recent gains, suggesting investors were still
looking to sell the currency on any rally.
It slid back towards 86 U.S. cents from a high of
87 U.S. cents. The Aussie climbed as far as $0.8723 on Friday
after a surprise interest rate cut in China, Australia's biggest
export market.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)