* Decline in yields after lacklustre US data weighs on dollar

* ECB Draghi's speech later in the day awaited for cues

* Aussie edges up on better-than-expected capex number

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Nov 27 The dollar edged down against the yen and euro in early trade on Thursday after lacklustre U.S. economic data pushed Treasury yields lower and dulled investor appetite for the greenback.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 117.63 yen, continuing its slow retreat from a seven-year high of 118.98 struck a week ago.

The euro stood little changed at $1.2504, having gained close to one percent so far this week.

Wednesday's disappointing U.S. data on consumers, housing and manufacturing pushed the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield declined to a one-month low.

"Market participants are taking this opportunity to trim some of their accumulated dollar long positions. As far as dollar/yen is concerned, there is also firm bargain-hunting demand on dips, keeping the pair in range as the market heads into U.S. Thanksgiving," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"For dollar/yen to go on offensive again, we may have to wait for next week's batch of U.S. data, notably the non-farm payrolls," he said.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with many U.S. traders expected to take Friday off, although markets will be open.

The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 87.666

In what is otherwise expected to be relatively subdued day in the absence of U.S. participants, the market looked to a speech by European Central Bank Mario Draghi later in the session for incentives.

Draghi has recently spoken on the likelihood of more stimulus from the ECB. The focus now will be on whether he reinforces his views on the subject, which market players say could slow the euro's advance.

The Australian dollar stood little changed at $0.8555 after paring modest losses in response to better-than-expected capex data.

Australia's new capital expenditure rose 0.2 percent in the third quarter although economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 1.5 percent.

The indicator helped the Aussie crawl away from a four-year low of $0.8480 struck on Wednesday, following comments from a Reserve Bank of Australia official that the currency was overvalued. (Editing by Eric Meijer)