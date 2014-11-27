* Decline in yields after lacklustre US data weighs on
dollar
* ECB Draghi's speech later in the day awaited for cues
* Aussie edges up on better-than-expected capex number
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 27 The dollar edged down against the
yen on Thursday after lacklustre U.S. economic data pushed
Treasury yields lower and dulled investor appetite for the
greenback.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 117.555 yen,
continuing its slow retreat from a seven-year high of 118.98
struck a week ago.
Wednesday's disappointing U.S. consumer, housing and
manufacturing data pushed the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note yield to a one-month low.
"Market participants are taking this opportunity to trim
some of their accumulated dollar long positions. As far as
dollar/yen is concerned, there is also firm bargain-hunting
demand on dips, keeping the pair in range as the market heads
into U.S. Thanksgiving," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst
at IG Securities in Tokyo.
U.S. financial markets are closed on Thursday for
Thanksgiving, with many U.S. traders expected to take Friday
off, although markets will be open.
"For dollar/yen to go on offensive again, we may have to
wait for next week's batch of U.S. data, notably the non-farm
payrolls," Ishikawa said.
Divergence of U.S. and Japanese monetary policies and a
surge by Tokyo's Nikkei to multi-year peaks helped the greenback
soar to the seven-year high against the yen.
Many market participants, particularly foreign investors,
sell yen to hedge their equities positions, so the dollar tends
to gain whenever stocks rise.
But Tokyo stocks have lost steam amid political uncertainty
in Japan, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower
house of parliament last week and called an election in
December.
Hints of concern by Japanese officials over the yen's
weakness and a steady drop in Treasury yields have also weighed
on the dollar.
STEADY EURO
The euro stood little changed at $1.2503.
The common currency almost touched a four-year trough of
$1.2358 on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi threw the door open for more drastic easing measures.
But the euro has bounced back, gaining close to one percent
so far this week, as expectations of immediate ECB action have
ebbed.
"The consensus last week was that the ECB would begin buying
bonds in December. But the consensus has changed this week in
light of comments by officials like ECB's Constancio, and the
euro was bought back as the ECB may stand pat in December after
all," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho
Bank in Tokyo.
Prospects for the ECB launching bond buying in December were
curbed after ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on
Wednesday that the central bank will be able to gauge whether it
needs to start buying sovereign debt to stimulate the euro zone
economy in the first quarter of next year.
The market looked to a speech by ECB's Draghi later in the
session for potential hints on the timing of the bond buying
launch.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.8572
after paring modest losses in response to better-than-expected
capex data.
Australia's new capital expenditure rose 0.2 percent in the
third quarter although economists polled by Reuters had expected
a decline of 1.5 percent.
The indicator helped the Aussie crawl away from a four-year
low of $0.8480 struck on Wednesday, following comments from a
Reserve Bank of Australia official that the currency was
overvalued.
