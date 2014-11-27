* Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown under pressure as oil
slides
* OPEC decides against cutting output despite oversupply
* Euro eyes inflation data, Swiss franc watches "gold" vote
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 28 The U.S. dollar held firm early
on Friday, having made notable gains versus the Canadian dollar
and Norwegian crown in an otherwise lacklustre market because of
a holiday in the United States.
Investors took aim at currencies of oil-rich countries after
OPEC decided against cutting output despite a huge oversupply in
world markets. Oil prices tumbled as a result, with Brent crude
settling at a four-year closing low of $72.82.
The U.S. dollar rallied to 6.9438 crowns, reaching a
high not seen in over five years. It was last at 6.9240. It
raced to a one-week high against its Canadian counterpart at
C1.1355, before steadying at C$1.1330.
The euro jumped to 8.6675 crowns, coming within a
whisker of a five-year high of 8.6790 set earlier this month.
The greenback was barely changed on the yen and a touch
firmer against the euro. It bought 117.72 yen, while the
euro drifted down to $1.2467 from $1.2524.
Not helping the common currency, weak inflation data in
Germany and Spain raised the chance that the euro zone reading
due later on Friday could undershoot expectations.
The soft outcomes in Germany and Spain suggested the risk of
deflation in the wider euro area had not yet abated, putting
pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease further.
"The market consensus is already for 0.3 percent, but
overall the data is likely to continue to indicate the need for
the ECB to deliver more easing," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote
in a note to clients.
"We reiterate that FX markets are under-pricing the
probability of an announcement of broader scale asset purchases
at Thursday's meeting. We remain short EURUSD and EURGBP into
next week."
Japan also releases its inflation data later on Friday.
The focus this weekend will be on Switzerland, where voters
on Sunday will decide if the central bank should hold more gold
in its reserves.
The market has already been testing a cap on the Swiss
franc, which the central bank has successfully defended since
2011. The Swiss National Bank has warned it may not be able to
continue doing so should the 'yes' vote win.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)