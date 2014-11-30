* Swiss franc gaps lower versus euro
* Swiss voters reject boost to gold reserves, SNB welcomes
outcome
* Aussie falls as weak commodity prices bite, China data
next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 1 The Swiss franc slipped against
the euro early on Monday after the Swiss National Bank affirmed
its pledge to cap the currency as voters rejected proposals for
the central bank to boost its gold reserves.
The other major currencies were more subdued with the euro a
touch firmer against both the dollar and yen at $1.2452
and 148.05 respectively. The greenback held firm at
118.86 yen, just below a seven-year peak of 118.98 set
late in November.
The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative would have forced the
Swiss National Bank (SNB) to boost its gold reserves to 20
percent of its assets, from around 8 percent currently, and
banned it from ever selling the metal. That would threaten its
ability to defend a 1.20 euro cap on the franc.
Investors, who had been buying the franc against the euro,
were forced to unwind those bets early on Monday, causing the
euro to jump to 1.2040 francs from around 1.2018 late
on Friday.
The SNB said it welcomed the rejection of the popular vote,
and reiterated its pledge to defend the cap.
"The result should of course temporarily relieve the
pressure on the SNB's currency floor, albeit whilst doing little
or nothing in our opinion to reverse the fundamental downward
trajectory of EUR/CHF," said JPMorgan analyst Paul Meggyesi.
"At this stage the SNB needs to act on interest rates in
order to create a pull factor to incentivize short-term capital
outflows from the franc."
Gold is expected to weaken in the wake of the Swiss vote,
joining a rout in oil and iron ore prices. All of this provides
no incentive for investors to buy commodity currencies such as
the Australian dollar.
As a result, the Aussie was again probing fresh four-year
lows against the dollar. It fell as far as $0.8449 from
above 85 U.S. cents late on Friday, reaching a low not seen
since July 2010.
Its near term direction could depend on the latest reading
of China's manufacturing sector due at 0100 GMT. Analysts polled
by Reuters expect activity likely slowed slightly in November on
sluggish demand.
The Aussie also has a slew of local data to contend with on
Monday including business inventories and company profits, which
should give a clearer picture of third-quarter GDP due on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)