* Australian dollar to Norwegian crown rebound, USD retreats
* Commodities rally from lows in big turnaround led by oil
* Australia central bank policy review next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 2 The U.S. dollar nursed modest
losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure as
currencies such as the Canadian dollar staged a dramatic
reversal thanks to a broad rebound in commodity prices.
Investors were quick to cut short positions in the
Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars as prices of oil,
copper and gold rallied from lows. Benchmark Brent crude
, for example, jumped to $72.95 from a five-year low of
$67.53 in a brutal squeeze of bearish positions.
As a result, the Norwegian crown raced to 6.9368 per
USD from a 5-1/2 year low of 7.0577. The Canadian dollar rose to
C$1.1327 per USD from a one-month low of C$1.1459.
The Aussie shot back above 85 U.S. cents, pulling
away from a 4-1/2 year low of $0.8417 and its kiwi peer
clambered to $0.7876 from $0.7777.
The greenback relinquished only a bit of ground against the
yen and euro as upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer gave dollar bulls some confidence.
While Fischer did not comment directly on interest rate
policy, his comments about wages and inflation suggest an upbeat
outlook from the Fed's influential second-in-command.
The dollar drifted down to 118.37 yen, having hit a
seven-year peak of 119.15 after Moody's cut Japan's sovereign
ratings. The euro edged up to $1.2472 from $1.2419.
Investors were reluctant to get too excited on the euro
ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where some
analysts expect more dovish comments from ECB head Mario Draghi.
Momentum is building for the ECB to launch a programme of
sovereign-bond buying to boost the struggling euro zone economy,
although most signs point to March for a decision.
In contrast, Australia's central bank is sure to hold
interest rates steady for a 16 straight month when it concludes
its policy review later in the day.
"Importantly, we expect the 'period of stability' guidance
on rates to be maintained, which may be a knee jerk positive for
AUD given market pricing of a 50 percent probability of a cut by
April," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Aussie bears are likely to also keep an eye on local
building approvals and current account data ahead of third
quarter growth figures on Wednesday.
Above all, investors will be looking to see if commodity
prices can continue to correct higher after the recent heavy
drubbing.
(Ian Chua)