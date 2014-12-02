* Australian dollar edges higher on position squaring
-trader
* RBA keeps interest rates unchanged as widely expected
* Commodity currencies stabilise after Monday's turnaround
* U.S. dollar holds firm vs basket of major currencies
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Dec 2 The dollar inched higher
on Tuesday, while commodity exporters currencies, like the
Australian and Canadian dollars, held above recent lows after a
rebound in global commodity prices the previous day.
The Australian dollar also drew support from the lack of
dovish comments that some traders had been expecting from the
Australian central bank's policy review.
The central bank instead said that a prudent course was for
a period of stability in interest rates, as it left interest
rates steady, as expected.
"The guys that were positioned a little bit short (the
Australian dollar) going into it, I think are just buying it
back," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA in
Singapore.
The Aussie dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.8507,
pulling further away from Monday's four-year low of $0.8417.
Commodity-linked currencies had staged a dramatic reversal
on Monday, when investors cut short positions as oil, copper and
gold prices rallied from lows.
The rebound in commodity prices was unlikely to last,
however, due to China's economic slowdown, according to Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore, and he expected
commodity-linked currencies to remain weak.
"The right way to look at it probably, is that the
short-covering in commodities will prove temporary," Okagawa
said.
The greenback was supported by upbeat comments from Federal
Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Monday that gave dollar
bulls some confidence.
While Fischer did not comment directly on interest rate
policy, his comments about wages and inflation suggest an upbeat
outlook from the Fed's influential second-in-command.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies to 88.037.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 118.44 yen
. The dollar had hit a seven-year peak of 119.15 yen on
Monday after Moody's cut Japan's sovereign rating.
On Tuesday, the yen showed little reaction after a senior
official from Standard & Poor's said that the ratings agency
doubts Japan's government will compile a fiscal consolidation
plan that is detailed enough to ease concerns about how it will
reduce budget deficits and the public debt burden.
The euro held steady at $1.2465, with investors
reluctant to get too excited over the single currency ahead of
Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where some analysts
expect more dovish comments from ECB head Mario Draghi.
Momentum is building for the ECB to launch a programme of
sovereign-bond buying to boost the struggling euro zone economy,
although most signs point to March for a decision on that.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)