* Euro hits fresh low near $1.2300 ahead of ECB meeting
* Dollar index at highest in over five years at 89.000
* Fragile Aussie eyes retail sales data due at 0030 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 4 The euro staggered at two-year
lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is
wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even
more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy.
While a full-blown quantitative easing program after
Thursday's policy review is unlikely, some believe the ECB may
lay the groundwork for a move early next year.
Keeping pressure on the ECB to do more, a survey on
Wednesday showed euro zone business activity grew less than
thought last month, suggesting the bloc's economy may be on the
verge of contracting again.
The euro last traded at $1.2308, having fallen as far
as $1.2301 overnight, a low not seen since August 2012. It has
clearly broken through the bottom of a $1.2360/1.2600 range seen
in the past three weeks, a bearish sign for the currency.
Yet traders said the ECB must meet the market's already very
dovish expectations or risk sparking a short-covering rally that
some analysts said could see the euro squeeze back above
$1.2600.
"We think the Council is more likely waiting to see the
TLTRO2 uptake on Dec. 11, before making any decision on
expanding its asset purchase programmes, which could potentially
occur in Q1 2015," said Greg Moore, strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, referring to the ECB's targeted-liquidity operations.
The dollar also gained on the yen, reaching a fresh
seven-year peak of 119.87 yen. All of this helped push
the dollar index to a fresh 5-1/2-year high of 89.005.
The greenback, however, underperformed sterling and the
Canadian dollar. Cable edged up to $1.5685, pulling
further away from a 15-month low of $1.5585 set on Monday, after
a survey showed Britain's services sector expanded faster than
expected last month.
Investors also warmed to the Canadian dollar after the
central bank sounded slightly more optimistic on the economic
outlook and stuck to a widely expected script by holding its
policy rate at 1 percent.
As a result, the loonie drifted up to C$1.1346 per USD
from C$1.1418.
The Australian dollar found some buying interest below 84
U.S. cents, which allowed it to drift back up to
$0.8405 from a fresh four-year low of $0.8388 plumbed on
Wednesday.
However, it remained fragile after weak economic growth data
prompted markets to price in a stronger chance of an interest
rate cut next year. Any disappointment in local retail sales
data due at 0030 GMT could see the Aussie come under renewed
pressure.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)