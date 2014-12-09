* Yen broadly higher on short-covering
* Fall in oil spooks market, Canadian dollar takes a hit
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Dec 9 The yen edged higher on
Tuesday as a fall in oil prices dented risk appetite and
prompted investors to trim short positions in the Japanese
currency.
Commodity currencies extended their recent losses, with the
Australian dollar setting a four-year low, while the Canadian
dollar hit a five-year trough versus the U.S. dollar.
Against the yen, the greenback fell 0.4 percent to 120.25
yen, pulling further away from a seven-year high of
121.86 yen set on Monday. The yen also rose versus the euro,
which shed 0.5 percent to around 148.02 yen.
The dollar may retreat further versus the yen in the near
term due to the potential for more position squaring in the wake
of its recent rally, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"The size of volatility in the dollar's moves versus the yen
has become quite stark," Murata said, adding that choppy trading
conditions could persist toward the year-end.
"I think we may even see levels around 119.50 yen or so
today," he said.
The dollar's rise to a seven-year high on Monday marked a
gain of about 11 percent versus the yen after the Bank of Japan
expanded its monetary stimulus at the end of October.
Commodity currencies remained under pressure, with the
Australian dollar touching a four-year low at one point and last
trading at $0.8241, down 0.7 percent on the day.
The Canadian dollar slipped to as low as C$1.1501
versus the U.S. dollar earlier on Tuesday, its lowest level
since July 2009, as oil prices hit five-year lows.
Market participants said the U.S. dollar remained supported
by expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
some time next year.
Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar had gained a lift from a Wall
Street Journal report saying that Fed officials are seriously
considering dropping an assurance that short-term interest rates
will stay near zero for a "considerable time", when the Fed
issues its policy statement next week.
The Fed's policy meeting takes place on Dec. 16-17.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar edged up
0.1 percent to 89.104. On Monday the dollar index had set
a five-year high at 89.55.
The euro held steady at about $1.2313, staying above
a two-year low of $1.2247 set on Monday.
Investors were likely to remain wary of buying the common
currency amid speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB)
was poised to ease policy further early next year.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure kept those expectations
alive on Monday, saying policymakers last week agreed
unanimously to assess how and when to react to downward
inflation risks in early 2015, and that they could then change
their asset buying plans.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)