By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Dec 11 The dollar inched
higher versus the yen on Thursday, getting some respite after
falling roughly 3 percent in the past three days as the market
unwound stretched positions ahead of the year-end.
The dollar has pulled back from a seven-year peak of 121.86
yen set on Monday as crowded long-dollar trades were thinned
out.
It touched a two-week low near 117.45 yen earlier on
Thursday but later stabilised and last traded at 118.09 yen, up
0.2 percent on the day. Over the previous three days, the dollar
had fallen around three percent versus the yen.
"It's very, very choppy," said Stephen Innes, senior trader
for FX broker OANDA in Singapore. Innes said some market players
now saw an opportunity to buy the dollar against the yen in the
wake of its drop over the past few days.
"My feeling is we've cleaned out a lot of people right now,"
he said, referring to the paring back of long dollar positions,
and added that the dollar may start to attract some bids ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
The euro held steady near $1.2455, having recovered
from a 2-year low of $1.2247 set on Monday.
Despite the dollar's pull-back this week, traders said its
broad longer-term uptrend remained intact and would probably
resume next year, especially as speculation on the timing of an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve heats up.
The New Zealand dollar gained a lift after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand kept interest rates unchanged and sounded less
dovish on future monetary policy than some had expected.
The kiwi rose to $0.7872 earlier on Thursday, having surged
more than 2 percent after the RBNZ policy decision. It last
traded at $0.7814, having pulled away from a 2-1/2 year
low of $0.7609 on Tuesday.
Traders said some in the market had anticipated the central
bank would go a step further by adopting a neutral bias. Instead
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said further rate hikes could be
expected at a later stage.
That was a "hawkish surprise to the markets," said Westpac
senior currency strategist Imre Speizer, adding the magnitude of
the kiwi's rally probably reflected market positioning.
"However, given interest rates have hardly moved, we expect
the upside to be limited," he said.
The Australian dollar gained a brief lift after data showed
that Australian employment rose more than expected in November.
However, the jobless rate also edged up to a decade-high of 6.3
percent.
The Aussie dollar last traded at $0.8331, up 0.1
percent on the day. It rose to as high as $0.8378 earlier on
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney and Naomi
Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing by Kim Coghill)