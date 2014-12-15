* Nikkei drops following Sunday election as oil tumbles
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 15 The dollar quivered in choppy
trading against the yen on Monday as oil prices continued to
sink on a weak outlook for global demand, while risk aversion
pressured U.S. Treasury yields.
A big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
coalition in an election on Sunday was a boost for his
reflationary economic policies, which are likely to weigh on the
yen in the long term. But the Japanese currency initially rose
as shares dropped, before it pulled off its session highs.
The dollar was nearly flat on the day at 118.86 yen,
after dropping as low as 117.78. It remained above a two-week
low of 117.44 yen touched last Thursday, and a considerable
distance away from a seven-year high of 121.86 yen set one week
ago.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was down 1.1 percent in
midmorning trade. Many market participants, particularly
foreign investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities
positions, so the Japanese currency tends to feel upward
pressure whenever stocks slip.
"I think the market is enjoying the high volatility in
dollar/yen, ahead of the holidays. This week might be everyone's
last chance for trading this year," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito
party were assured of more than the seats required to maintain
their two-thirds "super-majority" that smoothes parliamentary
business, but record low turnout pointed to broad
dissatisfaction with Abe's performance.
Underscoring the uneven recovery brought on by Abe's
stimulus policies, the Bank of Japans' closely watched tankan
survey showed Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment worsened
slightly in the three months to December but corporate spending
plans were strong.
The euro was also about flat on the day to around 147.97 yen
, after dropping as low as 146.86 earlier. Against the
greenback, the European unit was steady at $1.2456.
Undermining the dollar, the yield on benchmark 10-year notes
dropped to 2.088 percent from Fridays' U.S. close of
2.103 percent.
In a discouraging sign for commodities currencies, U.S.
crude plunged 1.4 percent in early trade to $57.01 a
barrel, after skidding 12 percent last week. On Friday, the
Paris-based International Energy Agency cut its outlook for
demand growth in 2015.
The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to $0.8220,
after earlier dropping toward a 4 1/2-year low around $0.8201.
Further weighing on market sentiment, a hostage situation
unfolded inside a central Sydney cafe where a black flag with
white Arabic writing could be seen in the window, local
television showed on Monday, raising fears of an attack linked
to Islamic militants.
Australia's conservative government said it had postponed
the Monday release of a mid-year budget update due to the
security alert.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators continued to pare net long
U.S. dollar position in the latest week through Dec. 9 to the
smallest in roughly six weeks. The value of the dollar's net
long position slid by more than $5 billion to $42.19 billion,
from $47.38 billion the previous week, marking the smallest net
long position on the greenback since late October.
Still, it was the tenth straight week in which U.S. dollar
long positions totalled at least $40 billion, which suggests
overall sentiment on the U.S. currency remains positive.
"Technically, the dollar has had a strong bull run that has
been sustained for several months, and the pullback, thus far,
has been quite modest in terms of retracement objectives," Marc
Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in New York, said in a note.
"While that could speak to the dollar's resilience, it may
mean that the correction has more room to run. Market
positioning is still very extended, and the technical indicators
are consistent with additional near-term dollar losses,"
Chandler said.
Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's final meeting of
2014 on Tuesday and Wednesday with a statement and forecasts
expected Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed
chief Janet Yellen's press conference half an hour later.
Yellen is seen as erring on the side of being too dovish
rather than risking a move that comes in too soon and,
compounded with the soft data out of the euro zone, Japan and
China, adds to the risk of a slowdown in the U.S. economy. Fed
funds rate futures show that the market expects a rate hike at
some point in the third quarter of next year.
