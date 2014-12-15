* Nikkei drops, taking little solace from PM Abe's election
win
* BOJ tankan highlights uneven progress of Japan stimulus
* Data show speculators pared long dollar positions
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 15 The dollar quivered in choppy
trading against the yen on Monday, under pressure as risk
aversion pushed down U.S. Treasury yields.
A big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
coalition in an election on Sunday was a boost for his
reflationary economic policies, which are likely to weigh on the
yen in the long term. But the Japanese currency initially rose
as shares dropped, before coming off its session highs.
The dollar was down about 0.1 percent at 118.66 yen,
after dropping as low as 117.78. It remained above a two-week
low of 117.44 yen touched last Thursday, and a considerable
distance away from a seven-year high of 121.86 yen set one week
ago.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was down 1.1 percent in
afternoon trade. Many market participants, particularly foreign
investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities positions, so
the Japanese currency tends to feel upward pressure whenever
stocks slip.
But market participants attributed Monday's whipsaw currency
moves to positioning before this week's Federal Reserve meeting
ahead of next week's Christmas holiday.
"I think the market is enjoying the high volatility in
dollar/yen, ahead of the holidays. This week might be everyone's
last chance for trading this year," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito
party were assured of more than the seats required to maintain
their two-thirds "super-majority" that smoothes parliamentary
business, but record low turnout pointed to broad
dissatisfaction with Abe's performance.
Underscoring the uneven recovery brought on by Abe's
stimulus policies, the Bank of Japans' closely watched tankan
survey showed Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment worsened
slightly in the three months to December but corporate spending
plans were strong.
The euro shed 0.2 percent to 147.67 yen, after
dropping as low as 146.86 earlier. Against the greenback, the
European unit fell about 0.2 percent to $1.2444.
Undermining the dollar, the yield on benchmark 10-year notes
edged down to 2.100 percent from Friday's U.S. close
of 2.103 percent.
Oil prices whipsawed, adding to volatility in other markets,
after the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday cut
its outlook for demand growth in 2015.
U.S. crude was last up about 1 percent at $58.32 a
barrel after plunging as low as $56.25 earlier to its lowest
level since May 2009.. It skidded 12 percent last week.
The Australian dollar dropped to 4-1/2-year lows on falling
commodity prices and concerns about global growth, while a
hostage incident in Sydney further undermined sentiment.
A black flag with white Arabic writing could be seen in the
window of a central Sydney cafe where an armed assailant was
holding an unknown number of hostages, raising fears of an
attack linked to Islamic militants.
The Aussie fell 0.2 percent to $0.8220, after
earlier dropping toward a 4 1/2-year low around $0.8204.
Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's final meeting of
2014 on Tuesday and Wednesday with a statement and forecasts
expected Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed
chief Janet Yellen's press conference half an hour later.
Yellen is seen as erring on the side of being too dovish
rather than risking a move that comes in too soon and,
compounded with the soft data out of the euro zone, Japan and
China, adds to the risk of a slowdown in the U.S. economy. Fed
funds rate futures show that the market expects a rate hike at
some point in the third quarter of next year.
