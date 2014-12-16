* Yen firm on concerns of more trouble at energy producers
* Russian rouble rebounds from record low after rate hike
* Commodity currencies at multi-year lows
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 16 The yen hit a two-week high versus
the dollar on Tuesday as investors shunned riskier assets, while
the rouble - a major victim of plunging oil prices - rebounded
after the Russian central bank hiked rates to halt its
currency's collapse.
The slide in oil prices has triggered a bout of volatility
in global markets in recent weeks, leaving nervous investors
fretting over the deteriorating health of the global economy.
Adding to the anxiety is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting starting later in the day, which could open the
door for an interest rate hike in the middle of next year.
The yen rose 0.4 percent to 117.30 to the dollar, its
highest level since Nov. 27. The yen tends to strengthen at
times of economic stress as it is often used as a funding
currency for investments in higher yielding assets.
Capital flight out of energy-related and higher yielding
assets showed little sign of abating, with U.S. crude futures
hitting fresh 5 1/2-year low.
The Russian rouble tumbled 11 percent on Monday, falling as
low as 67.1375 to the dollar on EBS, or about half its
value less than six months ago, prompting the Russian central
bank to hike its key interest rate to 17 percent, from 10.5
percent, in an emergency meeting.
"This is definitely a step in the right direction. The real
interest rate right now is significantly positive, 7 to 8
percent," said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for
emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York.
The rouble rebounded to 60.00 to the dollar after the
surprise move late on Monday, though plunging oil prices and the
West's sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis cloud the
currency's outlook.
Traders say the fate of the rouble - and of many other
commodity currencies - rests on the price of oil.
U.S. crude futures fell 3.3 percent on Monday after
OPEC once again said it will not cut oil output despite a global
supply glut, and a UAE official opposed holding an emergency
meeting of the producer group to support prices.
Plunging oil prices are hurting other commodity currencies,
with the Canadian dollar sliding to five-year lows of C$1.1655
to the U.S. dollar.
The Australian dollar hit 4 1/2-year low of $0.8200
after a private survey showed activity in China's factory sector
contracted in December for the first time in seven months.
But in a possible sign that sellers' position were
stretched, the Aussie managed to bounce back to $0.8227, a gain
of 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels.
Most investors were also cautious as the Fed looks set to
debate whether to change its policy statement to indicate it's
moving a step closer to rate hikes next year.
While plunging oil prices raised expectations that the Fed
could avoid any changes that could rattle already nervous
markets, some think the Fed is on track to slowly move towards
its first rate hike in almost a decade.
"I think the Fed will drop the phrase that rates will be low
for a considerable time. Given recent volatilities, I think we
need to be on alert for its impact on emerging markets and
commodities," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The euro was little changed at $1.2445.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)