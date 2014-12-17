* Risk aversion rises on Russia's financial crisis
* Low Treasury yields amid flight to safety sap dollar's
appeal
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 17 The dollar nursed its losses in
early Asian trading on Wednesday, pulling away from lows hit
overnight on skidding oil prices, Russia's financial crisis, and
speculation that the Federal Reserve might take a more cautious
tone on monetary policy.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showing Japan's exports
rose 4.9 percent in November, falling short of forecasts,
helping the dollar regain some of the ground it lost overnight.
Japan marked its 29th straight month of trade deficits.
The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its final policy review
of 2014 later on Wednesday, and is expected to drop particular
words stating its intent to keep rates near zero as a prelude to
raising interest rates next year.
"We expect the Fed to drop its 'considerable time' guidance
in favour of a data-dependent approach. We also expect committee
members to raise their growth forecasts and trim forecasts for
the unemployment rate and inflation," strategists at Barclays
said in a note.
But with oil prices wallowing at 5-1/2-year lows, the U.S.
central bank might hold off on any hints of hawkishness, to the
detriment of the greenback.
The rouble last traded at 67.95 to the dollar
after dropping as low as 78 on Tuesday. It plunged more than 11
percent against the dollar on Tuesday despite Moscow's steep
hike in interest rates. The steepest intraday fall since
Russia's 1998 currency crisis and debt default sapped investors'
appetite for risk.
The safe-haven yen benefited from the flight to safety on
Tuesday, strengthening to 115.56 yen against the dollar,
its highest since Nov. 17. The dollar last bought 117.03 yen,
up 0.6 percent on the day but still far from a seven-year high
of 121.86 yen set on Dec. 8.
Undermining investors' appetite for the dollar, the yield on
benchmark 10-year notes dropped to 2.060 percent
from its U.S. close of 2.071 percent on Tuesday, when it dropped
to a two-month low of 2.009 percent.
The euro was steady at $1.2504.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)