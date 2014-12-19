* BOJ set to maintain massive stimulus, Kuroda presser eyed

* Swiss franc stabilizes after dropping on sub-zero SNB

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Dec 19 The safe-haven yen was on the back foot on Friday, as risk assets staged a broad recovery and investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting.

The dollar added 0.2 percent against the yen to buy 119.06 yen, while the euro tacked on 0.2 percent to 146.21 yen.

The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its massive monetary stimulus at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting later on Friday and may offer a brighter view of the economy.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will likely repeat calls for firms to increase wages at his post-meeting news conference, as well as urge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to press ahead with fiscal and structural reforms.

"The press conference by Governor Kuroda will also be noted, with most interest in any commentary on the yen and oil prices," Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac, said in a note.

Investors still expect diverging monetary policy between the U.S. and Japan to bolster the dollar against the yen. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserved removed its pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time," signalling its confidence in the U.S. economic recovery and keeping it on the path to hike interest rates in 2015.

The Fed's stance fuelled gains in U.S. stocks, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in three years.

The Swiss franc, which plunged on Thursday after Switzerland's central bank surprised by imposing negative interest rates on deposits, stabilized at 0.9800 franc against the dollar.

The euro was also steady against the dollar at $1.2284.

French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that he would like to see the euro weaker against the dollar but added that the exchange rate was rapidly approaching a point of balance.

Hollande was attending a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels, where they endorsed a new investment programme intended to kick-start economic growth in the bloc.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.1 percent at 89.216, within sight of the Dec. 8 high of 89.550, which was a five-year peak. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)