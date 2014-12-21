* Euro on the defensive, ECB easing still a threat
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 22 The euro probed fresh two-year
lows early on Monday in a subdued start to a holiday-shortened
week, extending a multi-month trend of weakness against the
dollar that many traders say will remain intact in the new year.
Speculation is high that the European Central Bank (ECB)
will be forced to expand its asset-buying program to include
sovereign debt in 2015, at a time when the Federal Reserve is
preparing to do the opposite and lift interest rates.
The common currency has fallen about 11 percent so far this
year. It last traded at $1.2221, having touched $1.2220
early in the session, a low not seen since August 2012.
The euro slipped to 146.17 yen, holding well off
a six-year high of 149.79 set early in the month.
ECB governing council member Luc Coene said in a newspaper
interview on Saturday that the bank should start buying
government bonds to tackle poor investor confidence and low
inflation in the euro zone.
His comments came as Vice President Vitor Constancio
reiterated that the bank would, in early 2015, assess the
effectiveness of measures it had already taken.
Constancio said the ECB must act if inflation was too low to
maintain its credibility and would need to use channels it had
not touched before.
"We think extremely low euro area December inflation will
support our call for further ECB easing through the announcement
of European government bond purchases at its 22 January
meeting," analysts at Barclay wrote in a note to clients.
That would provide a catalyst for further euro/dollar
depreciation next year, they said, adding the recent break lower
has opened up targets around 1.2100 and 1.2040.
With the euro on the defensive, the dollar index held
within striking distance of a near nine-year peak of 89.645 set
on Friday.
Against the yen, the greenback bought 119.55,
climbing back towards a 7-1/2 year high of 121.86 and away from
a 115.56 trough plumbed last week.
The Australian dollar was becalmed at $0.8142,
having slumped to a 4-1/2 year low of $0.8107 last week.
The lacklustre start was in sharp contrast to the wild
swings in risk appetite last week sparked in part by a currency
meltdown in Russia and persistent weakness in oil prices.
Reassuring words from the Fed on Wednesday, which said it
would not raise interest rates in the next couple of meetings,
have since restored some semblance of calm.
Traders, many of whom have already closed their books for
the year, said thin market conditions could lead to further
choppy action in the next few weeks.
