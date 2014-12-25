* Many markets around the region closed, as well as Europe,
U.S.
* Dollar still supported by bullish U.S. GDP report
* Benchmark Japanese government bond yield drops to record
low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 25 The Japanese yen rose on Thursday
in extremely thin trade because of the Christmas holiday, but
the dollar remained not far from the week's highs hit on
diverging monetary policy outlooks.
Tokyo markets were open for business as usual, giving
Japanese exporters a chance to sell dollars. But many foreign
investors were taking time off, and markets were closed in other
key countries around the region, including Australia, Singapore,
Hong Kong and South Korea. They will also be closed in Europe
and North America.
The greenback shed about 0.3 percent on the day to 120.15
yen, while the euro also slipped about 0.3 percent to
146.69 yen.
The euro was slightly up on the day at $1.2216, but
was not far from a 28-month low of $1.2165 hit after the U.S.
GDP data.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, edged down about 0.2 percent to
89.811, after it rose as high as 90.159 in the wake of the U.S.
GDP report, its highest level since March 2006.
Recently upbeat U.S. economic data has provided evidence
that the economy is steadily recovering, and heightened
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to
eventually hike interest rates in 2015. That outlook is in sharp
contrast to Japan and Europe, where monetary policy is expected
to remain loose to stimulate growth.
"Other than positioning, there are not a lot of people
sitting in the cheering section for the yen right now," said
Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.
"There's no denying that the Fed continues to talk about
when they're going to hike, as opposed to if they're going to
hike," he said.
Revised gross domestic product figures out on Tuesday showed
the U.S. economy grew at an annualised 5.0 percent in the third
quarter, its fastest pace in 11 years.
U.S. data on Wednesday showed that the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week.
Meanwhile, minutes of the Bank of Japan's November meeting
released on Thursday showed that policy board members made a
rare call on the government to steadily promote measures to
restore the country's fiscal health, a month after they expanded
monetary stimulus.
At the November meeting, the central bank kept monetary
policy unchanged after it took further easing steps in October
to blunt the impact of sliding oil prices on its plan to achieve
its 2 percent price growth target. It held steady at a
subsequent meeting in December.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the
recent declines in oil prices have great benefits for Japan's
economy and will help to accelerate inflation in the long run.
The BOJ's massive easing programme has pressured the yields
on Japanese government bonds. The benchmark 10-year yield
dropped 2 basis points to a record low 0.310 percent
on Thursday, and shorter maturities have moved into negative
territory, beginning at the front end of the curve.
The two-year yield dropped to a record low of
-0.040 percent last week, and on Thursday, the Ministry of
Finance sold two-year JGBs at negative yields for the first
time.
Japanese yields are expected to stick to low levels as the
BOJ continues its easy policy, in contrast to the Fed's expected
hike in U.S. interest rates. These diverging expectations have
helped the dollar gain around 14 percent against the yen so far
this year, and to log a 7-1/2 year high of 121.86 yen earlier
this month.
"There were some guys taking profits in the dollar-yen this
week, but most people seem happy to be caught long," said Kaneo
Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange
research firm. "The dollar is set to finish the year on a high
note, after the GDP report."
(Editing by Eric Meijer)