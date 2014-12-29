* Euro close to more than 2-year lows, dollar steady vs yen
* Greek Prime Minister faces parliament vote, may bring
elections
* U.S. data releases in focus in holiday-thinned market
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 29 The dollar began the final week of
2014 on firm footing on Monday, as the euro flirted with
two-year lows while investors awaited a key vote in Greece later
in the session.
Activity is likely to be thin this week ahead of the New
Year's holiday and many investors have already closed out their
positions. The final U.S. data reports of the year will be in
focus, including U.S. home prices on Tuesday and weekly jobless
claims on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Conference Board will release its index on
U.S. consumer confidence, which fell to 88.7 in November but was
expected to show improvement.
"The index probably rebounded to close to the
recovery-to-date high of 94.1 reached in October," said Jim
O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in
Valhalla, New York.
Solid data is likely to reinforce the view that the U.S.
economy is improving enough for the Federal Reserve to consider
ending its near-zero interest-rate policy in mid-2015, in
contrast to the still-sluggish economies of the euro zone and
Japan where central bankers are likely to continue monetary
easing.
The dollar was up about 0.1 percent at 120.42 yen,
within sight of its 7-1/2-year high of 121.86 set earlier this
month.
Top Japanese companies think the yen will not decline much
further next year and may even stage a sizeable rebound despite
the Bank of Japan's easing policies and Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's stimulus, a Reuters survey released on Monday showed.
The survey of 67 firms, of which 47 responded between Dec.
15 and 22, predicted an average 2015 low for the yen of 125 to
the dollar, and a high of 112.
The dollar was steady against the euro at $1.2178
after the European unit fell as low as $1.2168 earlier in the
session, just a few ticks above last week's 28-month low of
$1.2165.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras faces a vote in
parliament later on Monday that will decide whether the country
goes to snap elections that could bring the leftwing Syriza
party to power and derail an international bailout.
Voting is due to start at midday (1000 GMT), with the result
likely around an hour later.
But underpinning the single currency, Jens Weidmann, a
member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council and the
president of Germany's Bundesbank, told a newspaper on Sunday
that growth in Germany - Europe's biggest economy - might be
better than expected next year, and that the situation in Europe
is not as bad as many people think.
Weidmann is the most vocal opponent of quantitative easing,
which some economists believe is the ECB's last resort to revive
the euro zone economy.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)