* Diminishing status as reserve currency seen hurting euro
* Euro slide accelerates after breach of $1.20 threshold
* Dollar index hits fresh 9-yr high, pound hits 17-month low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 5 The euro fell to a nine-year low
against the dollar on Monday as bets mounted on a further
decline for the currency, faced with the possibility of more
monetary easing by the European Central Bank and its diminishing
status as a reserve currency.
The euro was already battered after ECB President Mario
Draghi late last week underscored the divergence between
European and U.S. monetary policy, set to remain a key theme in
2015.
The common currency fell to $1.1860, its lowest since
March 2006.
Draghi told the German financial newspaper Handelsblatt that
the ECB was less likely to preserve price stability than it was
six months ago, suggesting it was ready to take bolder steps on
monetary stimulus early this year to shore up the economy and
ward off deflation.
"There were basically three factors that pushed the euro
lower. First was Draghi's comment, second was the prospect of a
weak euro zone inflation data print on Wednesday and lastly
IMF's central bank statistics," said Yunosuke Ikeda, senior FX
strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
Such themes are of key importance to hedge funds, who appear
set to follow through this year with selling the euro and buying
the dollar, Ikeda said.
The share of currency reserves denominated in the euro held
by central banks fell to its lowest in over a decade in the
third quarter of 2014, IMF data showed.
The euro's descent accelerated as stop-loss sales were
triggered when the $1.20 threshold was tested then breached.
Boosted by its gains against the euro, the dollar climbed to
a fresh nine-year peak against a basket of key currencies. The
dollar index touched 91.456, its highest since December
2005.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 120.280 yen after
gaining nearly 0.6 percent on Friday.
Sterling, hit Friday after weak U.K. manufacturing further
diminished prospects of Bank of England hiking rates in 2015,
fell to a fresh 17-month low in wake of the dollar's overall
gains.
The pound fell as low s $1.5185 before pulling back
to $1.5302.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)