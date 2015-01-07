* Euro shaky after falling towards $1.1800
* Deflationary pressure in euro zone argues for ECB action
* Fed minutes offer no new clues on rate hike timing
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 8 The euro held near a nine-year low
early on Thursday, having been in the firing line again as
investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take
bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures
in the zone.
The euro fell as far as $1.1802, putting the 2005
trough of $1.1640 in reach of speculative sellers. It has since
edged back to $1.1835.
The common currency initially dipped against the yen to a
fresh two-month low of 140.58. It has since popped
back above 141.00 as gains in global stocks dampened demand for
the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the euro zone
fell in December from a year earlier, marking the first annual
decline since 2009. That only cemented market expectations the
ECB will launch a bond buying program at its policy meeting on
Jan. 22.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve is still expected to lift
interest rates, although the timing remains unclear. Minutes of
the December meeting offered no new clues on when the Fed will
move.
"The focus now should shift back to the data, with the next
few months of releases key in determining whether rate hikes
will begin in June as we, along with most FOMC members, expect,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar climbed back above 119.00 yen, pulling
away from a three-week trough of 118.36 plumbed on Tuesday.
Weakness in the euro kept the dollar index aloft at
nine-year highs. The index last traded at 92.003, near the peak
of 92.265 set overnight.
Also on the menu for bears was sterling, which sank to its
lowest in over 17 months after growth in Britain's dominant
services sector slowed last month to its weakest since May 2013.
The pound plumbed as low as $1.5055 and last
changed hands at $1.5112.
Both the Australian and Canadian dollars succumbed to
selling pressure as well, but managed to stage a rebound from
six-year troughs.
The Aussie traded at $0.8076, having earlier slid
to $0.8033. Its Canadian peer bounced back to C$1.1822 per USD
from C$1.1875.
There is little in the way of market-moving data in Asia,
leaving the focus on European data as well as an interest rate
decision by the Bank of England.
(Editing by Chris Reese)