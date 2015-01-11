* Dollar bulls cut long positions after nonfarm payrolls
* U.S. wage fall offsets brisk job growth
* Japan closed for public holiday on Monday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 12 The dollar nursed losses early on
Monday, having suffered a setback after an unexpected fall in
U.S. wages tainted what was otherwise a robust report on the
labour market.
Investors were quick to cut long dollar positions after
wages posted their biggest decline in at least eight years in
December, even as payrolls increased by a brisk 252,000.
The greenback dipped as far as 118.22 yen first thing
on Monday, reaching a low last seen on Jan. 6. The euro edged up
to $1.1857, pulling away from a nine-year trough of
$1.1754 plumbed on Thursday.
"A soft result in wage growth attracted the most focus,"
said Raiko Shareef, currency strategist at BNZ.
"This outcome will fuel the debate on whether the Fed will
trust the usual relationship between falling unemployment and
rising wages to eventually bear fruit, or sit on its hands until
it sees some real wage pressures."
The dollar index slipped to 91.846, off a nine-year
peak of 92.528 scaled last week.
The data knocked U.S. Treasury yields lower and pulled the
rug from under U.S. stocks, further supporting demand for the
safe-haven Japanese currency. The euro dipped to a fresh
two-month low of 140.14 yen
Yet, many economists at Wall Street's biggest banks remained
convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by June.
In contrast, the overwhelming sense is that the European
Central Bank will soon be forced to take even bolder stimulus
measures.
Italy's central bank chief warned on Sunday the risk of
deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated. He said
the best way to deal with the problem is to buy government
bonds.
The dollar's setback provided some breathing space for
commodity currencies that are struggling against a negative
backdrop of falling oil and metal prices.
The Aussie climbed to $0.8210, well off a near
six-year low of $0.8033 set on Wednesday. Traders said whether
the Aussie can hold above 82 cents depend on second-tier data
including job advertisements and home loans due at 0030 GMT.
Overall, trading in Asia is likely to be subdued with Japan
shut for a public holiday. There is also no major market-moving
economic data due on the day.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)