* Yen broadly firmer as investors shed riskier assets

* Volatile U.S. stocks and commodities hurt risk appetite

* Euro edges up from 9-year low vs USD, gains seen limited

* Europe court ruling on ECB's bond-buying programme ahead

By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Jan 14 The yen rose in Asian trading on Wednesday, as falling U.S. yields weighed on the greenback and growing expectations of bolder stimulus steps from the European Central Bank kept the euro in check.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield hit 20-month lows of 1.864 percent on Tuesday as plunging oil prices pulled down inflation globally and sparked much volatility on Wall Street. It stood at 1.8777 percent in Asian trading, down from its U.S. close of 1.8900 percent.

Slumping U.S. yields contributed to the dollar's drop to a fresh one-month low of 116.99 yen, its lowest point since Dec. 17, before steadying at 117.15, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Analysts at CitiFX said the U.S. unit's failure to make a meaningful run back to 119.00, last topped on Monday, seemed to spook many traders and inspired some investors to trim their positions.

That helped the dollar index sink about 0.2 percent on the day to 92.136, moving away from a nine-year peak of 92.528 set last week.

"At the moment, there is no fresh material on which to sell the yen, since it's all focused on the commodity prices, all pushing the dollar down," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.

"The long-term stance doesn't change, but some people who were dollar-long were getting nervous in the short-term," he added.

U.S. stocks swung from gains of more than 1 percent to losses of as much as 1 percent overnight, with weak commodity prices keeping investors on edge. That weakness continued into Asian trading on Wednesday, with copper futures tumbling as much as 8 percent, while Brent crude was last down 1.1 percent.

Against the yen, the euro slumped to 137.98, its lowest since Oct. 31, and was last down 0.6 percent on the day at 138.09.

The euro fell as far as $1.1753 overnight, a low not seen since December 2005, and was last up about 0.2 percent at $1.1789.

But the euro's gains against the dollar were seen as limited, on the back of more upbeat U.S. data and after two European Central Bank (ECB) officials fuelled expectations that the bank would launch a programme to buy government bonds at its Jan. 22 policy meeting.

A report showed U.S. job openings approached a 14-year high in November as small business optimism jumped in December to its highest level in more than eight years.

ECB member Benoit Coeure said the bank was in advanced discussions about whether to embark on a sovereign bond-buying programme, while Ewald Nowotny said it should decide sooner rather than later whether to start such purchases.

Market attention will now turn to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is expected to provide its non-binding opinion on the legality of the ECB's bond-buying programme later on Wednesday.

"The decision does not have direct implications for asset purchases related to QE but an adverse or complicated recommendation could generate uncertainty in peripheral markets and limit the ECB's room for manoeuvre," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)