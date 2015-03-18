* Dollar index suffers biggest fall in six years
* Fed sounds far less hawkish than expected
* USD seen vulnerable to further correction
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 19 The dollar nursed hefty losses
on Thursday having suffered its biggest one-day fall in six
years after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest
rates while highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports.
The Fed not only downgraded its views on the economy and
inflation but also lowered its interest rate trajectory,
signalling a path to policy normalisation that is far more
gradual than some had expected.
U.S. Treasury yields dived and Fed funds futures
<0#FF:> surged as a result. The dollar index skidded more
than 2 percent, retreating from a 12-year peak set on Friday.
The vicious dollar selloff dealt a severe blow to dollar
bulls, and traders said strong U.S. data will now be needed for
confidence to return.
"The U.S. dollar remains at risk of facing a larger
correction over the near term," said David Song, currency
analyst at DailyFX.
The euro bounced as high as $1.1062, well off a
12-year trough of $1.0457 plumbed a few days ago. It has since
drifted back down to $1.0830.
"Our technical analysts now say we are looking at a bullish
short-term trend reversal in EUR/USD that opens up $1.1016 and
$1.1098 on the topside," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"But fundamentally we like layering into a EUR/USD short
and adding to the position between $1.1050 and $1.11, targeting
an eventual move to parity."
Against the yen, the greenback slid below 120.00 for
the first time in nearly three weeks, before recovering a bit of
ground to last stand at 120.22.
Commodity currencies were also sharply higher with the
Australian dollar at $0.7745, not far from the
overnight peak of $0.7846. It was well off a six-year trough of
$0.7561 set earlier in the month.
Traders said an absence of major economic data could see
many currencies consolidate in Asia. In Europe, central bank
meetings in Switzerland and Norway will take centre stage.
(Editing by Chris Reese)