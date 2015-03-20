* Market consensus has all but ruled out June hike to U.S.
rates
* Divergent monetary policy views bolster USD's long-term
outlook
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 20 The dollar eased in Asian trade
on Friday but remained well above this week's lows plumbed after
the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates sent the
greenback tumbling.
The dollar's plunge on Wednesday after the Fed cut its
inflation outlook and its growth forecast did not alter the
long-term view that divergent global monetary policy
expectations will bolster the U.S. currency in the months ahead.
"The FOMC outcome did not rule out a rate cut, so pressure
will remain on the yen as before. Today, there is a shortage of
fresh trading incentives, so the yen has come back a bit, as we
near the end of the month, quarter and Japanese fiscal year,"
said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
in Tokyo.
Against the yen, the dollar edged down about 0.1 percent to
120.72, well above its Wednesday post-Fed low of 119.29
yen.
The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy earlier this week, as
it has every month since expanding its massive stimulus
programme in October last year.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stuck to his view the
central bank will to meet its 2 percent inflation target around
the year beginning in April, even if it meant expanding its
stimulus further.
But government officials attending the BOJ's February
meeting signalled to the central bank that it shouldn't rush in
accelerating inflation, minutes of that meeting showed on
Friday.
Improving U.S. labour conditions suggest the Fed bank might
position itself for a rate hike later this year, if other areas
of the economy show strength.
On the U.S. data front on Thursday, the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only marginally
last week, indicating the labour market remained on solid
footing.
In stark contrast to the Fed, the European Central Bank
launched a quantitative easing programme this month that sent
several key European yields to record lows and some into
negative territory.
The euro inched up about 0.2 percent on the day to $1.0678
on Friday, but remained far from its high of $1.1062 hit
on Wednesday after the Fed's announcement when it marked its
biggest one-day rise against the dollar in six years.
This week's volatile swings saw the common currency plunge
to a 12-year low of $1.0457 on Monday.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell about 0.3
percent on the day to 98.943, up from Wednesday's session
low of 96.628 but well below a 12-year peak of 100.390 touched a
week ago.
While market players' consensus expectation for the U.S.
central bank's interest rate hike have shifted, the overall
trend has not. A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the
Fed holding off until at least September before raising rates,
with odds fading for a June hike, a Reuters poll showed.
"Our core views have not changed across commodity and FX
markets: we remain bearish on commodities and bullish on the USD
in the G10 and EM areas," strategists at RBC Capital Markets
said in a note to clients.
"In fixed income, we have shifted from bearish to a neutral
stance for U.S. 10-year yields, preferring to step aside for
better perspective after multiple whipsaws have chopped us up
over the last three weeks," they added.
Undermining the greenback, U.S. Treasury yields wallowed not
far from multi-week lows struck after the Fed meeting. The yield
on benchmark 10-year notes slipped to 1.954 percent
in Asian trading from its U.S. close of 1.976 percent on
Thursday.
