* Dollar on defensive as wounds from dovish Fed still remain
* Greenback receives little favours from Fed officials'
comments
* Aussie awaits China manufacturing PMI data for cues
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 24 The dollar dipped against the
euro and yen on Tuesday, succumbing to downward pressure from
lower U.S. debt yields as investors remained jittery after last
week's surprisingly dovish Federal Reserve policy statement.
The greenback got little help overnight from comments by
Federal Reserve officials, some of whom appeared to fall in line
with the March 18 policy statement that suggested a less
aggressive timetable for hiking interest rates.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg TV on
Monday that the stronger dollar is a signal of economic strength
but that it will soften U.S. export growth this year.
Some market players drew comparisons with last week's Fed
statement and Chair Janet Yellen's comments that were taken as
hints of concern about a strong dollar.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the central bank was
"widely expected" to begin raising interest rates this year
though the policy path remains uncertain, with the latter rather
than the former drawing more attention from the wary market.
"The March Fed meeting spelled a big change in the Fed's
outlook. The Fed mentioning the dollar can be traced back to
Yellen, and we are now getting a chance to gauge the other
officials' views," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"We have many Fed officials speaking this week and their
comments easily draw attention," he said.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks later in
the day in Sydney. The policy board voting member has recently
expressed hawkish views.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 119.64 yen,
pulling further away from an eight-year high of 122.04 reached
two weeks ago amid expectations that the Fed would reinforce the
case for a rate hike in June.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0951, continuing
its recovery from a 12-year trough of $1.0457 struck early last
week.
The dollar index stood little changed at 97.057. It
has declined steadily from a 12-year peak above 100.00 reached
earlier in the month.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.7870
as traders awaited the HSBC preliminary manufacturing
PMI survey for China due at 0145 GMT.
The Aussie is sensitive to economic trends in China,
Australia's major trading partner.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday, with the benchmark
10-year note yield hovering near six-week lows, amid
investor anxiety over negotiations between Greece and its
creditors. Fed Vice Chair Fischer's comments regarding uncertain
policy path also helped nudge yields lower.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)