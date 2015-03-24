* Fed's Williams repeats mid-year rate rise may be
By Masayuki Kitano and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, March 24 The dollar edged
higher versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday after a top U.S.
Federal Reserve official said it should wait no more than a few
months before considering an interest rate hike.
Market participants also attributed the dollar's bounce to
technical factors and said the greenback may face further long
liquidation after the Fed signalled last week that it is in no
rush to tighten monetary policy.
By early afternoon, the dollar was up 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies at 97.102, having risen to as
high as 97.296 earlier in the day.
Still, the dollar index remains well below its near 12-year
high of 100.39 set earlier in March.
Traders said the greenback gained a boost after San
Francisco Fed chief John Williams reiterated that the Fed should
seriously discuss raising rates by mid-year.
The dollar also gained a boost after finding some support on
technical charts, said Shinji Kureda, head of FX trading group
for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Tokyo.
"The position adjustment type of dollar weakness seen after
the FOMC is taking a breather, and for now there is some
short-covering in the dollar," Kureda said.
Still, it may be difficult to keep buying the dollar based
solely on rate rise expectations at this juncture, he said,
adding that market sentiment toward the greenback had changed
significantly after the Fed policy meeting last week.
"My view is that while the possibility of a June rate rise
hasn't been ruled out, they lack the conviction to do so if
economic indicators remain near recent levels," Kureda said.
The greenback had gotten little help on Monday from comments
by Fed officials, some of whom appeared to fall in line with the
March 18 policy statement that suggested a less aggressive
timetable for hiking rates.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the central bank was
"widely expected" to begin raising rates this year though the
policy path remains uncertain, with the latter rather than the
former drawing more attention from the wary market.
The euro eased 0.1 percent versus the dollar to around
$1.0931, having slipped off an intraday high of $1.0968,
which was just short of Monday's peak at $1.0972.
"After the very significant bout of...dollar long
liquidation that we've seen in the last few days, there's a bit
of consolidation now," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
Still, the market is still very long the dollar, Kotecha
said, adding that there may be some hesitancy to buy the
greenback at this point.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent to about
119.65 yen, near the bottom of its 122.04 yen to 119.29
yen range seen over the past couple of weeks
The Australian dollar dipped briefly after a survey showed
that activity in China's factory sector dipped to a 11-month low
in March.
The Australian dollar touched an intraday low of $0.7835
right after the release of the China flash HSBC PMI, but later
came off that trough. It last traded at $0.7868, down
0.2 percent on the day, but back around levels seen ahead of the
PMI survey.
