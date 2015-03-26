* Dollar index bounces off trough, but still down on week
* U.S. jobless claims falls, services PMI hits six-month
high
* Speech by Fed Chair Yellen next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 27 A sudden turnaround in the
dollar's fortunes overnight saw the currency trading broadly
higher early in Asia on Friday, but still on track to end softer
for a second straight week.
Since the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish steer last week,
dollar bulls have been much more cautious. But a set of
encouraging data on Thursday and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
helped the greenback stage a modest rebound.
The dollar index climbed to 97.397, bouncing off a
three-week trough of 96.170. Against the yen, it rallied to
119.28 yen, from a one-month low of 118.33.
The euro eased back to $1.0876 from $1.10525, failing
to stay above $1.1000 for a fourth time in the past two weeks.
"The inability of EURUSD to hold tests above $1.10 also
supports our expectation that longer-term-oriented market
participants are keen to sell the currency at better levels,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a research note to clients.
"We think low and falling real rates are likely to keep euro
zone and Japanese investors focused on selling their currencies
into rallies, and we expect the USD to benefit."
Providing a welcome relief for dollar bulls, data on
Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits fell more than expected last week. A separate
report showed activity in the services sector hit a six-month
high in March.
Two Fed officials also said the central bank should remain
on track to raise interest rates later this year despite the
economy's weak start to the year.
Still, the dollar index is 0.5 percent lower on the week,
extending last week's 1.2 percent fall.
"We expect the current USD correction to be relatively
short-lived," analysts at ANZ wrote in their monthly FX outlook.
"The Fed's recent more dovish shift shouldn't have been that
much of a surprise, vulnerabilities in emerging markets are
likely to continue to surface as USD liquidity tightens. China
is a source of downside economic and financial risks, and
hedging activity remains dollar supportive."
Commodity currencies have also been unsettled by volatile
commodity prices and worries about slower growth in China.
The Australian dollar, for example, is back near 78 U.S.
cents, down from a two-month high of $0.7939 set
earlier in the week.
Trading in Asia is likely to be relatively uneventful with
investors cautious about taking aggressive positions in the
run-up to a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen is scheduled to speak on "Monetary Policy," before
the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Conference later in
the day.
(Editing by G Crosse)