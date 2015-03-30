* Dollar posts biggest one-day gain in over a month vs yen
* Aussie dollar drops more than one U.S. cent
* U.S. data mixed, consumer spending disappoints
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 31 The dollar was firmer against
most of its peers early on Tuesday, having posted its biggest
one-day rally in over a month against the yen and notching up
solid gains on its Australian counterpart.
Traders pointed to a variety of reasons including month-end
and quarter-end flows that helped underpin the greenback.
The dollar fetched 120.15 yen, well off Monday's
trough of 119.105. The bounce offered hope that its recent slide
from a near eight-year peak of 122.04 to 118.33 might have run
its course for now.
"The rally looks impressive, and given the general USD bid
tone that has re-emerged it would be tempting to think that the
only way is up now for USDJPY," CitiFX analysts wrote in a note
to clients.
"However, turnover was unimpressive and USDJPY is hovering
right around the 50 percent retracement level of the recent
fall. Given the way it has frequently disappointed recently, it
may have done enough for now."
The greenback firmed only modestly against the euro, which
last stood at $1.0823, down from Monday's high of
$1.0900. Recent failed attempts to break above $1.1000 have
frustrated those trying to push up the euro.
As a result, the dollar index climbed to 98.070,
pulling further away from a low of 96.170 set last week after a
dovish steer from the Federal Reserve unsettled dollar bulls.
Among the worst performing major currencies overnight was
the Australian dollar, which skidded more than one U.S. cent to
as low as $0.7633. It last stood at $0.7650, back near
a six-year trough of $0.7561 set earlier in the month.
Persistent weakness in commodity prices, worries about
slower Chinese growth and expectations of interest rate cuts at
home have conspired to knock the Aussie lower.
In contrast, U.S. data on Monday provided a more benign
backdrop for the greenback. An industry report showed a pick up
in home sales, while a measure of core inflation quickened to
1.4 percent, from 1.3 percent, in the 12 months through
February.
"This should reassure the Fed that recent low headline
inflation readings are the result of transitory energy price
declines and that inflation is likely to rise toward the Fed's
target over time," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
Disappointingly, U.S. consumer spending barely rose in
February, the latest sign that a harsh winter had slowed the
economy in the first quarter. Still, many investors are betting
the economy would bounce back smartly.
(Editing by Chris Reese)