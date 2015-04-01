* Euro edges up, seen rangebound after record quarterly loss
* Investors await China PMI data later in the Asian session
* ADP jobs report could provide clue to Friday payrolls
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 1 The dollar edged down against the
yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan's
tankan survey of business sentiment showed that a weaker
currency failed to improve Japanese corporate sentiment.
Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers held steady at
plus 12 in the three months to March, falling short of
economists' expectations that it would rise to 14. Moreover, it
was expected to worsen slightly ahead, the quarterly BOJ survey
showed.
The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 119.90 yen,
touching its session lows after the tankan release and moving
back toward a one-month low of 118.33 yen logged on Thursday.
Later in the Asian session, China will release its official
manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI. The figure is
forecast to edge down to 49.7 from February's 49.9, according to
the median forecast of 19 economists polled by Reuters,
contracting for a third straight month and reinforcing
expectations that Beijing will have to step up policy easing.
The euro added 0.2 percent to $1.0748. The common
currency marked the worst quarter in its 15-year history on
Tuesday, skidding 11 percent against the dollar on divergent
monetary policy expectations and investors' fears about Greece's
finances.
For now, the euro is seen as stuck between $1.0500 and
$1.1000 "as markets look to this side of the Atlantic for
further clues to the dollar rally," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX Strategy in New York.
"Until the Fed provides an unambiguous signal that it is
finally ready to normalize monetary policy we may tread this
well worn price range for a while," Schlossberg said in a note
to clients.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled on Friday that
the U.S. central bank will likely start raising borrowing costs
later this year, and continued improvement of the labour market
would be an important factor in deciding the timing of the move.
Later on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report will
provide a picture of the U.S. private sector employment
situation and could offer some clues to Friday's non-farm
payroll report. Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a
rose of 244,000 in March, which would be the 13th straight month
of job gains of over 200,000.
Overnight, the dollar got a lift from upbeat data on U.S.
consumer confidence and home prices.