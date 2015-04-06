* Soft U.S. jobs data dents early rate hike prospects

* Dollar hit by slide in U.S. debt yields

* Sterling, Aussie given relief as dollar slides

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 6 The dollar was down across the board on Monday, having suffered a major setback against peers like the euro and yen after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that could delay an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had forecast. On the brighter side, average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields sank in wake of the soft jobs data on Friday -admittedly in thin trading due to the Good Friday holiday- and weighed on the greenback. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to a two-month low of 1.8 percent on Friday.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.0988. The common currency had gone as low as $1.0864 before surging on the U.S. jobs data.

The dollar stood little changed at 118.825 yen after sliding from a high of 119.990 on Friday. The dollar had touched a near eight-year high of 122.04 a month ago, when expectations for a Fed rate hike as early as June were stronger.

"We still see the dollar trending higher in the longer term. The jobs data headline was certainly soft, but we have to consider that jobs had been roughly growing at a pace of 200,000 a month for a year. The rise in earnings was also a plus," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

"Indicators like housing-related data, consumer confidence and initial jobless claims paint a brighter picture and the April non-farm payrolls could give an upside surprise. It helps explain why dollar reaction is confined to a 1-yen range so far," he said.

The data dented the market's expectations for a rate increase by September. Most Wall Street brokerages who deal directly with the Fed see September as the likely moment for the Fed to raise rates, but the strong dollar, decline in oil and weakness abroad may mean the Fed could hold off further.

Buoyed by the dollar's broad decline, sterling added to its gains against the U.S. currency. The pound fetched $1.4914 , adding to Friday's 0.6 percent gain. Prior to the surge the pound had been weighed down by concerns over political risk ahead of unusually tight national elections of May 7.

The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.7644. The Aussie had hit a six-year trough of $0.7534 on Thursday as sliding prices of iron ore, Australia's chief export, bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia this week. (Editing by Eric Meijer)