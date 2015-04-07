* Dollar bounces off post-payrolls troughs, euro below $1.10
* Aussie jumps over 1 pct after RBA keep rates flat
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, April 7 The dollar held firm in
Asia on Tuesday, having recovered almost all of its
payroll-inspired losses while the Australian dollar jumped more
than one percent after the Australian central bank refrained
from cutting rates.
The dollar index stood at 97.040, recovering from
Monday's low of 96.329, with the dent from surprisingly soft
U.S. payroll data announced on Friday proving to be temporary.
"The market is coming to think that you cannot downgrade
your view on the U.S. jobs market just by looking at one soft
number. Wages also weren't bad," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director
of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
The euro last stood at $1.0931, recoiling from
Monday's $1.1036 peak. The euro has repeatedly failed to hold
above $1.10 in the past few weeks, suggesting there is plenty of
selling interest above that level.
Against the yen, the greenback stood at 119.55, off a
low of 118.71 set on Friday after the disappointing job growth
figures sent dollar bulls packing.
An industry report on the U.S. services sector also showed
on Monday encouraging strength in exports and employment in
March, holding out hope that the economy can quickly recover
from the first-quarter slowdown.
"The USD appears to be regaining composure in the aftermath
of last week's soft jobs data with some help from U.S. yields,
which rebounded from Friday's lows," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
"That said, the full market impact is likely to transpire
once European markets return on Tuesday."
Traders also noted that trading volume has been low with
many financial centres around the world closed from Friday for
the Easter holidays. European markets reopen later on Tuesday.
While the dollar recovered from lows, its upside also looked
limited as investors see dwindling chance of a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve in June.
A top Federal Reserve official said the timing of the first
interest rate hike in nearly a decade is unclear.
New York Fed President William Dudley said for now
policymakers must watch that the U.S. economy's recent weakness
does not signal a more substantial slowdown.
The biggest mover in Asia was the Australian dollar, which
jumped after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its rates steady
in a surprise move to some traders who had looked for a cut.
The Aussie rose to as high as $0.7700, its highest in two
weeks, from around $0.76 before the RBA decision, extending its
recovery from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set on Thursday.
A relentless fall in iron ore prices, Australia's single
biggest export earner, and a currency that is still seen to be
above fair value had left many convinced that the RBA would ease
either this month or next.
