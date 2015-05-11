* Euro on defensive as nerves take hold before Eurogroup
meeting
* Dollar/yen steady after jobs data fails to provide spark
* Kiwi slides to near two-month low on RBNZ rate cut
speculation
* Pound stands tall after election, BOE, fundamentals eyed
again
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 11 The euro slipped against the
dollar as nerves took hold before key talks between Greece and
euro zone finance ministers, while the New Zealand dollar sank
to a near two-month trough as speculation over when the
country's central bank could cut rates gathered momentum.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1137, pulling back
from a two-month peak of $1.1392 struck Thursday when the
outlook for the European economy thawed and euro zone bond
yields spiked, grabbing attention away from Greek debt saga. The
rise in euro zone yields petered out late last week, taking some
support away from the common currency.
"Greek-related headlines have begun filtering out over the
weekend, and the debt negotiations will be one of this week's
currency themes. Today's Eurogroup meeting and its impact on the
euro will be in focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has ruled out
clinching a deal to unlock aid for Greece at Monday's meeting,
although Athens remains hopeful that the meeting will note
progress in talks with lenders. Greece risks defaulting on its
debt if it does not receive fresh funding.
"It is difficult to put a finger on the exact flows, but it
appears that large lot selling went through ahead of the Greek
debt talks," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
"The Eurogroup meeting is not the deciding event. According
to the market's view, it is not until July or August that
Greece's cash flow becomes very serious. But the current
liquidity problems Greece already faces do not make the euro an
attractive currency," he said.
The dollar stood little changed against the yen after
Friday's mixed U.S. jobs data failed to offer much of a buying
incentive.
The greenback was steady at 119.93 yen, having
slipped from an overnight high of 120.24 after the release of
Friday's U.S. jobs numbers.
The closely-watched U.S. jobs data showed April non-farm
payrolls increase roughly in line with forecasts to 223,000 but
a significant downward revision to the March figure. Wage
growth, a favoured metric for Fed policy makers, was also softer
than expected.
The mixed data supported bets that the Fed will not begin
hiking rates until late in 2015 and pushed U.S. debt yields
lower, in turn weakening demand for the dollar.
"And with the U.K. elections over, attention will shift back
towards fundamentals and Bank of England policy and whether it
can head towards hiking rates," Kadota at Barclays said.
Investors will have a chance to gauge the central bank's
stance when the BOE policy meeting minutes are released later in
the day.
The pound dipped slightly to $1.5408 after surging
well over 1 percent to a two-month high of $1.5523 late on
Friday, after Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party
defied expectations and won, a relief for investors who were
braced for a hung parliament and the political uncertainty
associated with it.
The New Zealand dollar remained under pressure after the
country's central bank hinted last month that it might cut rates
if the economy slowed and inflation stayed low, stirring market
speculation regarding the timing of its easing. The kiwi was
down 1.4 percent, touching a near two-month low of $0.7373
.
Tim Kelleher, head of institutional FX sales at ASB Bank
said a prediction from ANZ bank that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) would cut rates in both June and July cranked up
selling pressure on the kiwi.
