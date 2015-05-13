* Dollar index slides to lowest in over three months
* U.S. retail sales disappoint, Fed hike timing pushed out
* Kiwi jumps on strong local data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 14 The dollar languished at
three-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on
Thursday after surprisingly soft retail sales prompted investors
to wonder if the Federal Reserve can afford to hike interest
rates at all this year.
A key measure of sales was flat in April, confounding
forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase and adding to other
disappointing data that could see analysts downgrade their U.S.
growth forecasts for the rest of the year.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> all rose with many reaching
contract highs as investors pushed out the timing for an
eventual Fed tightening.
The dollar index last traded at 93.630, having fallen
as far as 93.461. It has now shed nearly 7 percent from a
12-year peak of 100.390 set in March.
Against the yen, the greenback slid to a two-week trough of
119.03, while the euro came within a whisker of a
two-month peak of $1.1392 set last week. It last stood at
$1.1355.
"Market expectations for a 2015 Fed hike have dropped
further," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC,
adding market pricing for a first full hike is now drifting into
early next year.
"From an FX perspective, it is a blow to the narrative that
April would bounce back after Q1 weakness and gives further legs
to the USD correction."
Sterling managed to hit a fresh five-month high of $1.5768
even after the Bank of England cut its growth forecasts
and cautiously backed bets in financial markets that it will
only start to raise interest rates in around a year's time.
Among the best performers were the Antipodean currencies.
The Australian dollar broke above 81 U.S. cents for the
first time since late January.
Its New Zealand counterpart rallied to $0.7552, a
dramatic turnaround from a fall to a two-month trough of $0.7318
earlier in the week.
The kiwi was given a further boost after local retail sales
posted a record 2.7 percent jump in the first quarter, blowing
away analyst consensus for a 1.5 percent increase and any
thoughts of a near-term interest rate cut.
There is no other economic data out of Asia that could
excite markets on Thursday.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)