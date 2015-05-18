* Output, consumer confidence data back bets that Fed will
wait
* IMM data show speculators continued to trim long dollar
bets
* DXY vulnerable to further near-term correction-strategist
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar languished around a
three-month low against the euro in early Asian trade on Monday
after downbeat U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that
the Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise U.S. interest
rates.
Industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in
April and consumer confidence sagged in early May, quashing any
remaining expectations that the U.S. central bank will begin
raising rates as early as next month and backing the case that
policymakers would hold off until September or December.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators further pared back their
bullish dollar bets in the week ended May 12, pushing the net
long position down for the seventh straight week to their lowest
in nine months.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged
up about 0.2 percent to 93.230, after posting its fifth
straight weekly decline. Its longest losing streak in four years
brought it as low as 92.133 last Thursday, its lowest in nearly
four months.
"While the dollar is still vulnerable to some additional
near-term losses, we argue on both fundamental and technical
grounds, it is premature to invest as if a new bear market for
the dollar has begun," Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said in a note
to clients.
Expectations of divergent monetary policy remain in place in
the longer term, with the Fed still poised to eventually tighten
as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan maintain
their quantitative easing policies to shore up their respective
economies.
The dollar's 11-month rally saw it rise 27.5 percent between
May 2014 and March 2015, while its recent pullback has been
about 7.4 percent, Chandler said. The minimum Fibonacci 38.2
percent retracement lies near 92.20, he added, with resistance
now seen near 94.00.
The dollar's recent slump against the common currency came
even against the backdrop of Greece's ongoing financial crisis,
as it conducts talks with its lenders over reforms.
German politicians kept up the pressure on Greece over the
weekend to implement reforms, with Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel warning Athens in an interview that a third aid package
would not be on the cards unless the Greeks made some changes.
The euro was buying $1.1445 in early Asian trading,
nearly flat on the day, and not far from its Friday peak of
$1.1468.
The dollar edged up about 0.1 percent against its Japanese
counterpart to 119.34 yen, around the middle of a
familiar range that has held since last month.
The Bank of Japan will meet and announce its latest
statement on monetary policy on Friday, and is widely expected
to maintain the current pace of monetary expansion.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that he did not
see any immediate need for further monetary easing as the broad
trend of inflation was steadily improving.
