* USD touches 124.30 yen, highest level since December 2002
* Traders are wary of verbal intervention from Japanese
officials
* Aussie drops after disappointing capex data
By Tomo Uetake and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, May 28 The dollar hit its highest
since December 2002 against the yen on Thursday due to
expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise later this year,
while the Australian dollar struck a six-week low following
disappointing capital expenditure data.
The greenback soared as high as 124.30 yen, and last
stood at 123.71 yen.
"Macro funds betting on a September Fed rate hike have
increased their long exposure to the dollar, which was the main
driving force behind the rise this week," said Yunosuke Ikeda,
head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities, which has many hedge
fund clients.
Traders said they were watching out for more verbal
intervention to steady the yen after Japanese policymakers
cautioned markets on Wednesday against pushing the yen down too
rapidly.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
Seven industrialized nations will discuss recent foreign
exchange movements when they meet in Germany this week, a senior
Canadian official said on Monday.
Nomura's Ikeda said he doubts if the dollar/yen pair will
test the 125 yen-mark anytime soon. "I expect hedge funds will
lock in profits before next week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls (due on
Friday next week)."
The Australian dollar skidded more than half a U.S. cent
after weaker-than-expected business investment figures fuelled
expectations for more easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie fell to as low as $0.7671 from $0.7755
before the data, hitting its lowest level in six weeks. It last
traded at $0.7711.
The U.S. currency, however, shed some ground against the
euro amid tentative hopes that cash-strapped Greece may be
nearing a deal to secure fresh funding.
The euro bounced off a one-month low of $1.0819 to
reach $1.0923, snapping a recent string of falls.
The Greek government said on Wednesday it is starting to
draft an agreement with its euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund that would pave the way for aid.
However, European officials have dismissed this as wishful
thinking. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was
surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government
officials.
Still, the steadier euro saw the dollar index dip to
97.125, from a one-month peak of 97.775.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)