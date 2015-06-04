* Euro retraces after biggest two-day gain vs USD in over 4
years
* ECB's Draghi plays down impact of spike in bond yields
* Downbeat Australian data hits Aussie, revives RBA easing
talk
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 4 The euro's rally against
the dollar took a breather on Thursday but it touched a fresh
five-month high against the yen, after the head of the European
Central Bank played down the impact of higher market rates and
triggered a spike in German yields.
Cautious optimism that cash-strapped Greece was not about to
default on its debt also helped the common currency.
Emerging from late-night talks with senior EU officials,
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared that Greece was
close to a deal with its creditors and that Athens would make a
payment due to the IMF on Friday.
Also in focus on Friday, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
will provide another gauge of the strength of employment
conditions and clues to the possible timing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next interest rate hike. The report is expected to
show 225,000 jobs created in May, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
"As per usual, the pre-payrolls price action is pretty
quiet, and we can expect more of the same, not withstanding any
major developments on the Greek front," said Sue Trinh, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"Greek headline risk remains acute in the market. It's
really lying in wait for any further developments on that front,
though most of the headlines we've had in the last 24 hours look
rather conciliatory and it suggests that a positive outcome is
likely."
The euro climbed as far as $1.1285 on Wednesday,
reaching its highest since May 19. It rose 3-1/2 U.S. cents over
two short days, which was its biggest gain since January 2011.
It was last slightly lower on the day at $1.1267.
Against the yen, the euro's uptrend remained intact, and it
powered to 140.37, its loftiest level since January 13.
It was last up about 0.2 percent on the day at 140.31 yen, well
above last week's trough of 133.10.
The euro's rally coincided with a sharp spike in German Bund
yields. The benchmark 10-year yield soared 34.7
basis points on Tuesday and Wednesday - a magnitude not seen
since October 1998.
Higher German yields can make the euro less attractive as a
funding currency for carry trades, in which investors borrow
funds to invest in higher-yielding currencies. This compelled
some investors to unwind bearish euro positions.
Markets appeared to have taken comments by ECB President
Mario Draghi on Wednesday as a green light to continue selling
Bunds. When asked about the surge in yields, Draghi said: "We
should get used to periods of higher volatility."
He also indicated that the ECB would not add more stimulus
just because of rising yields.
"Let me tell you that the Governing Council was unanimous in
its assessment that we should look through these developments
and maintain a steady monetary policy stance," he told a media
conference after the central bank's policy meeting.
The resurgent euro dragged down the dollar index,
which slid to a near two-week low of 95.213 on Wednesday. It
last stood at 95.375 in Asian trade, down about 0.1 percent on
the day.
The dollar firmed on the day against the yen, edging up
about 0.2 percent to 124.47, not far from a 12-1/2-year
peak of 125.07 scaled on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, which had been one of the best
performers this week thanks to a confluence of local factors,
skidded about 0.8 percent to $0.7724, after downbeat
data revived expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia
might ease further.
On Tuesday, the RBA declined to offer a clear easing bias,
disappointing Aussie bears who were further hit by data that
showed the economy fared better than expected in the first
quarter.
But Thursday's data showed domestic retail sales data for
April stalled and the nation's trade deficit widened to a record
of A$3.9 billion.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)