* Lower Bund yields, Athens' delay to IMF payment pressures EUR

* Economists expect employers added 225,000 jobs in May

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, June 5 The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis as they awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the report will show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, which would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as September. Expectations of higher rates would give the greenback a lift.

New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak on the economy and monetary policy after jobs data is released, and investors will be eager to hear his views on the labour market as well as the broader economic picture.

"Dudley's views tend to be very much in line with the Board of Governors and this looks to be the last update from the Fed ahead of next FOMC meeting," Sean Callow, senior strategist at Westpac, said in a note.

Upbeat U.S. data on Thursday underpinned the dollar and gave investors no reason to pare their rate-hike bets.

First-time applications for unemployment aid fell last week and the number of people on benefit rolls hit the lowest level since 2000, while U.S. nonfarm productivity fell more sharply than initially thought in the first quarter. The latter pushed up labour-related production costs, a trend that could ignite inflation if sustained.

The euro slipped about 0.1 percent on the day to $1.1219 , after the yield on German 10-year Bunds fell back to 0.83 percent from its session peak of about 1 percent, its highest level since late September 2014.

Greece's ongoing struggle to reach a deal with its lenders and avert a default continued to pressure the euro.

Greece delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, demanded changes to tough terms from creditors for aid.

The IMF said Athens planned to bundle four payments due in June into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum which is now due on June 30.

Against the yen, the euro slipped about 0.1 percent to 139.51, well above last week's low of 133.10 but pulling away from its high of 141.06 touched in the previous session, its loftiest level since early January.

Against the yen, the dollar was last slightly up on the day at 124.41 yen, within sight of a 12-1/2-year high of 125.07 hit on Tuesday.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)