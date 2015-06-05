* Lower Bund yields, Athens' delay to IMF payment pressures
* Economists expect U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May
* Dollar index still on track for weekly loss over 1 pct
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 5 The euro pulled away from a more
than two-week high against the dollar on Friday after German
yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's
debt crisis as they awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report
later in the session.
The euro slipped about 0.2 percent on the day to $1.1217
, after the yield on German 10-year Bunds fell
back to 0.83 percent from its session peak of about 1 percent,
its highest level since late September 2014.
Greece's ongoing struggle to reach a deal with its lenders
and avert a default continued to pressure the euro. The country
delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund
due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, demanded changes
to tough terms from creditors for aid.
The IMF said Athens planned to bundle four payments due in
June into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum which is now due on
June 30.
Against the yen, the euro slipped about 0.1 percent to
139.60, well above last week's low of 133.10 but pulling
away from its high of 141.06 touched in the previous session,
its loftiest level since early January.
The dollar was last slightly up on the day against its
Japanese counterpart at 124.45 yen, within sight of a
12-1/2-year high of 125.07 hit on Tuesday.
An index tracking the dollar against a basket of rival
currencies was still on track for a weekly loss of more than 1
percent, though the dollar index was up about 0.2 percent
on the day at 95.607.
Later on Friday, economists polled by Reuters expect the
report will show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, which
would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates as early as September. Expectations of
higher rates would give the greenback a lift.
"If the figure is within expectations, the dollar could
touch 125 again," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co
in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
"There are commercial orders hoping to buy on dips if
payrolls disappoint, and these people will have to cover at
higher levels if the dip doesn't come," Ogino said.
New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak
on the economy and monetary policy after the jobs data is
released, and investors will be eager to hear his views on the
labour market as well as the broader economic picture.
U.S. data on Thursday underpinned the dollar and gave
investors no reason to pare their rate-hike bets.
First-time applications for unemployment aid fell last week
and the number of people on benefit rolls hit the lowest level
since 2000, while U.S. nonfarm productivity fell more sharply
than initially thought in the first quarter. The latter pushed
up labour-related production costs, a trend that could ignite
inflation if sustained.
The Australian dollar added 0.2 percent to $0.7703,
pulling away from a two-month low of $0.7595 hit on Monday, and
also off the previous session's lows plumbed in the wake of
downbeat economic data that revived expectations that the
Reserve Bank of Australia might ease further.
