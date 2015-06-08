(Corrects first bullet to add missing word 'high')
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 8 The dollar held firm in early Asia
on Monday, trading near 13-year highs against the yen after
strong U.S. employment data bolstered expectations for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, while payrolls for March and April were
revised to show 32,000 more jobs were created than previously
reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.
After the data, the dollar index rose to as high as 96.909
on Friday, rebounding from 95.357. It last stood
at 96.402.
The dollar's strength was most notable against the yen,
which has remained on a slippery slope after breaking below its
long-held trading range late last month. The dollar rose to a
13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday, and last stood at
125.66 yen.
"The payrolls data is making the case for a strong dollar
doubly sure... The markets could even think that the Fed might
raise rates even twice this year," said Masatoshi Omata, senior
manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
A Reuters poll conducted after the payrolls data on Friday
showed Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to begin raising
interest rates in September, followed by another before the end
of the year.
New York Fed President William Dudley also said on Friday
that he still expects the Fed will be in position to raise rates
later this year even as he has concerns about progress in the
labour market.
Currency speculators increased their bets against the yen,
with their net yen short positions rising to the biggest level
in four months last week, data from U.S. financial watchdog
showed on Friday.
"I feel the yen's latest decline is still in its early
stage, with no sign of an overhearing market. The yen will
probably keep falling, to who knows, maybe 129 to the dollar,"
said Osao Iizuka, chief dealer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The dollar was also well bid on the euro, which has been
volatile in recent weeks on shifting market sentiment on
Greece's debt travails.
The latest news out of Europe is not so encouraging for the
euro.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday
openly accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of distorting
proposals by international creditors for a cash-for-reform
agreement and of dragging his feet in offering an alternative.
"It seems like they are completely falling out with each
other," said Resona Bank's Omata.
The euro changed hands at $1.1108, retreating from a
half-month peak of $1.1380 hit on Thursday.
