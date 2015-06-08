* Dollar near 13-year high vs yen
* Upbeat jobs report spurs talk of Fed rate hike in
September
* Euro on back foot, Juncker accuses Tsipras of distorting
plans
* Turkish lira sinks after election jolt for ruling AKP
By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, June 8 The dollar held firm near 13-year
highs against the yen in Asia on Monday after much
better-than-expected U.S. employment data bolstered expectations
for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before the
year-end.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, while payrolls for March and April also
were revised to show 32,000 more jobs were created than
previously reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.
"The payrolls data is making the case for a strong dollar
doubly sure... The markets could even think that the Fed might
raise rates even twice this year," said Masatoshi Omata, senior
manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
The dollar index moderated to 96.405 on Monday
having risen as high as 96.909 after the jobs data was released
on Friday, but was still above levels seen before the data was
published.
The dollar's strength was most notable against the yen,
which slid out of a long-held trading range late last month. The
dollar rose to a 13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday,
and last stood at 125.47 yen.
A Reuters poll conducted after the payrolls data on Friday
showed Wall Street's top banks expect the Fed to begin raising
interest rates in September, followed by another before the end
of the year.
New York Fed President William Dudley also said on Friday
that he still expects the Fed will be in position to raise rates
later this year even though he has concerns about progress in
the labour market.
Currency speculators increased bets against the yen, with
net yen short positions rising to the largest level in four
months last week, data from the Commodities and Futures Trading
Commission showed.
"The direction is clear-- dollar/yen will maintain its
rally. But I think it's too early to say that the dollar will
test 130 yen soon," said chief trader at a Japanese brokerage.
"The Fed will need to check a wide range of data, such as U.S.
retail sales data due Thursday, to confirm the strength of the
recovery."
There was little reaction to data released on Monday that
showed Japan's economy expanded more than initially expected in
January-March as companies ramped up capital
investment.
The dollar was also strong against the euro, as the single
currency remined hostage to shifts in sentiment over Greece's
debt travails.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday
openly accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of distorting
proposals by international creditors for a cash-for-reform
agreement and of dragging his feet in offering an alternative.
"It seems like they are completely falling out with each
other," said Resona Bank's Omata.
The euro changed hands at $1.1105, retreating from a
half-month peak of $1.1380 hit on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Turkish lira hit a record low after the
governing AK Party failed to win an outright majority in a
parliamentary election, raising the prospect of a minority or
coalition government.
The lira, already one of the worst performing
emerging market currencies this year, initially weakened as far
as 2.799 to the dollar after the election results, a 5 percent
slide, and last stood at 2.752 to the dollar, still considerably
weaker than Friday's close of 2.6615.
The Australian dollar was pressured against the
U.S. dollar on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data
and last traded at $0.7612. Investors took Chinese trade data in
their stride.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)