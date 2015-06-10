* Yen posts biggest daily gain vs USD in six months

* Market cuts short positions after BOJ says yen is "very weak"

* Kiwi on the ropes after RBNZ lowers rates and signals more

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, June 11 The yen held onto broad gains early on Thursday and extended its bullish run against the New Zealand dollar, which came under intense pressure after a surprise interest rate cut at home.

The greenback last traded at 122.75 yen, having slid 1.3 percent on Wednesday - its biggest one-day fall in six months. The euro wallowed just under 139.00 yen, following its biggest drop in over two months.

Investors were quick to unwind very bearish yen positions on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan governor remarked on the currency's steep fall, saying it was already "very weak".

Against the dollar, the common currency was a touch firmer at $1.1325, partly on cautious optimism that Greece may be nearing a deal with its creditors and partly on support from higher Bund yields.

In contrast, sellers attacked the kiwi with a vengeance after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised some by cutting interest rates and flagging that more easing may be likely.

"This virtually assures a follow-up 25-point cut to 3 percent next month and according to our BNZ economist, quite possibly another in September," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

The kiwi dived below 86.00 yen for the first time since early February and shed nearly two full U.S. cents to a five-year low of $0.7015. It was last at 86.56 yen and $0.7053.

"We expect 0.7000 to be tested during the day ahead," said Imre Speizer, strategist at Westpac Bank.

The Australian dollar fell in tandem with its kiwi peer, reversing some of Wednesday's gains against the broadly softer greenback.

It dipped to $0.7738, from a near one-week peak of $0.7785 set overnight.

The Aussie's near-term direction now hinges on local employment data due at 0130 GMT. Any perceived weakness in the report will give the market a fresh excuse to sell the currency.

Forecasts centred on a modest rise of 11,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 6.2 percent. (Editing by Christian Plumb)