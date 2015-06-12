* Dollar index modestly higher following strong U.S. data
* Retail sales up 1.2 pct in May, control group sales up 0.7
pct
* Greek debt talks suffer big setback as IMF walks away
* Week's end highlights contrasting fortunes of antipodeans
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, June 12 The dollar clung to modest
gains early on Friday, having drifted higher on fresh evidence
that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while the euro was
on the defensive after the IMF pulled out of debt talks with
Greece.
The dollar index last traded at 95.004, recovering
from a near one-month low of 94.322 set on Wednesday.
Dollar bulls took some heart after retail sales rose sharply
in May, adding to recent upbeat employment data that suggested
the economy was warming up after a chilly start to the year.
If the momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve could
begin to hike interest rates later in the year, a scenario still
favoured by many economists.
Yet the dollar's reaction was limited at best, partly held
back by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and caution ahead of the
June 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Fed
funds futures also barely reacted to the bullish retail sales
data.
"With Q2 having been a difficult quarter for many market
participants and the FOMC meeting looming next week, there may
be some reluctance to rebuild long positions in the USD or short
positions in front-end rates," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note to clients.
Against the yen, the greenback bought 123.48 yen,
well off this week's trough of 122.46, but also some distance
from a 13-year high of 125.86 struck last Friday on robust U.S.
non-farm payrolls data.
"The dollar will have a hard time retesting highs before
next week's Fed meeting. Amid an absence of immediate
fundamental factors -which the Fed meeting will provide- the
pair is trading on technical factors and likely to be stuck in
the 122-125 yen range," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at
IG Securities in Tokyo.
News the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pulled out of
debt talks with Greece due to major differences appeared to have
spurred some safety bids for Treasuries.
The move piles pressure on Greece to come to an agreement
before the end of the month when it is otherwise set to default
on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF.
Against this backdrop, the euro sagged to $1.1261,
retreating from a high of $1.1387 set on Wednesday. It fell as
far as $1.1181 overnight, but managed to reverse half of its
losses.
"Financial markets are tiring of Greece, but until we get
any clarity on what happens next, it will remain a niggle
factor," analysts at ANZ said.
In a week of contrasting fortunes for the antipodean
currencies, the Australian dollar was poised to gain 1.5 percent
on the week as chances for an interest rate cut there receded,
while its New Zealand counterpart was on track for a 0.4 percent
weekly loss after a rate cut by its Reserve Bank.
The Aussie was little changed at $0.7746 while the
kiwi fetched $0.7017, within striking distance of a
five-year trough of $0.6966 hit overnight.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)