* Euro broadly softer, back near $1.1200

* Talks between Greece and creditors end in failure on Sunday

* FOMC meeting another event risk, some focus on large yen shorts (Adds details, quotes)

By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro

SYDNEY/TOKYO, June 15 The euro lurched lower on Monday after efforts to end a deadlock between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.

Tellingly, the talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour, suggesting the differences between the two parties may be too wide to bridge.

"With no deal in sight, expectations for default and exit are likely to rise sharply in the days ahead," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC.

The common currency fell 0.4 percent to $1.1215, retreating further from last week's peak of $1.1387. Against the yen, the euro slid 0.4 percent to 138.46, well off a recent high of 141.02.

Euro zone finance ministers would now tackle the issue when they meet on Thursday. But with no technical deal apparently possible, they are likely to have to make difficult political decisions on Greece's membership of the currency bloc.

Failure to keep Greece in the euro, after years of arduous negotiations and two emergency bailouts totalling 240 billion euros, would send it slipping into the unknown and mark a historic blow to the EU's most ambitious project.

Pressure on the euro helped the dollar index edge up 0.3 percent to 95.225, pulling it away from a near one-month trough of 94.322 set last week.

The greenback was subdued against the yen, treading water at 123.445 yen.

Dollar bulls will be hoping the Federal Reserve will offer a clear signal on the timing of its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade after its June 16-17 policy meeting.

However, many suspect Chair Janet Yellen will merely repeat that a move is data dependent and likely only if the economy continues to improve as expected.

Either way, the Fed meeting and the message it sends out on monetary policy could have implications on speculative positions betting the yen will lose further ground against the dollar.

According to Friday's Commodity Futures Trading Commission data, in the week ending June 9 net short positions on the yen against the dollar rose to about 116,000 contracts, or $11.74 billion -the largest since September.

Traders reckon that some of those yen short, dollar long positions were covered after the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on June 10 prompted a sharp yen rally by implying the currency was already "very weak". But they also think a large amount of yen shorts still remain unwound.

"How the speculative positions are handled will depend how much the market factors in a September rate hike after the Fed meeting," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.

"I don't see big dollar longs being added even if the Fed hints of a September hike, because current positions already look stretched. But we have to remember that going long on the dollar is the current trend. With euro/dollar plays possibly saturated, players are turning their attention to dollar/yen," he said.

Other major currencies were quiet with the Australian dollar holding on to last week's 1.2 percent gain. It last traded at $0.7722, little changed from Friday's close.

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent is due to speak on the transmission of monetary policy at 0730 GMT. Kent is the chief economic advisor to the RBA Governor and the Board. ($1 = 123.5100 yen) (Editing by Richard Pullin & Kim Coghill)