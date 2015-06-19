* Dollar index falls to fresh one-month lows
* BOJ policy review next in focus, no new stimulus seen
* Sterling hits seven-month high vs USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 19 The dollar wallowed at a fresh
one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on
Friday, as tame U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over
when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
A measure of core inflation rose a mere 0.1 percent in May,
the smallest gain in five months, suggesting the Fed can stick
to a very gradual policy tightening cycle, when it eventually
does start hiking rates later in the year.
The dollar dipped as far as 122.475 yen overnight,
continuing to retreat from this week's high of 124.465. It last
stood at 123.080, down 0.3 percent so far this week.
A Bank of Japan policy meeting will be the key focal point
for Asia, although no fireworks are expected with policymakers
increasingly wary of expanding their already radical stimulus
programme.
Some analysts say the BOJ may have become more hesitant to
ease for fear of weakening the yen further and drawing criticism
from lawmakers already fretting about the downside of a weaker
yen.
Other U.S. data on Thursday suggested the economy was
picking up steam.
The number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits
fell last week to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a six-month high in June.
Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX strategy at National
Australia Bank said U.S. markets appeared to have settled on the
view that this week's FOMC outcome reduced the chances of more
than one rate hike before year end.
"We might hope to get a bit of the flavour of this week's
meeting when we hear from San Francisco Fed President John
Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both towards
the end of the London trading day Friday," he added.
The euro firmed slightly to $1.1373, having climbed
as high as $1.1440 overnight. It was up nearly 1 percent this
week.
The resilience of the common currency was more a reflection
of dollar weakness rather than demand for the common currency,
given Greece's future in the euro zone was still hanging in the
balance.
Athens and its creditors have been deadlocked over a debt
deal for weeks and if unresolved could see the cash strapped
country default on payments due at the end of the month.
Investors are still clinging to the hope that an eleventh
hour deal will be struck, as has been the case for each flash
point that Greece faced in the past few years of crisis.
In what is billed as yet another 'last ditch' attempt to
break the impasse, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency
summit on Monday.
Sterling made the most against the depressed greenback,
clambering to a seven-month high of $1.5930, partly as
speculation mounts the Bank of England may pip the Fed in
lifting rates.
All that left the dollar index at 94.016, near a
one-month trough of 93.563 plumbed overnight.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)